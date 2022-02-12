IPL auction 2022: Rahul Chahar goes to Punjab Kings

Rahul Chahar hasn't played international cricket since July last year, but the 22-year-old spinner did not let that have an impact on his IPL 2022 prospects as he was roped in by Punjab Kings for Rs 5.25 crore.

Cousin of Deepak Chahar, Rahul was an integral part of Mumbai Indians until last season, but the franchise had decided to release him ahead of the retention. With a base price of Rs 75 lakh, Sunrisers started the opening bid, before Delhi Capitals joined in.