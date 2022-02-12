IPL Auction Auction IPL auction 2022: Rahul Chahar goes to Punjab Kings Rahul Chahar hasn't played international cricket since July last year, but the 22-year-old spinner that did not have an impact on his IPL 2022 prospects as he was roped in by Punjab Kings for Rs 5.25 crore. Team Sportstar 12 February, 2022 18:41 IST File picture of Rahul Chahar. - SLC MEDIA Team Sportstar 12 February, 2022 18:41 IST Rahul Chahar hasn't played international cricket since July last year, but the 22-year-old spinner did not let that have an impact on his IPL 2022 prospects as he was roped in by Punjab Kings for Rs 5.25 crore.Cousin of Deepak Chahar, Rahul was an integral part of Mumbai Indians until last season, but the franchise had decided to release him ahead of the retention. With a base price of Rs 75 lakh, Sunrisers started the opening bid, before Delhi Capitals joined in. Visit our IPL microsite for more stories. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :