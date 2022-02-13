IPL Auction Auction Sunrisers Hyderabad full list of players after IPL auction 2022 SRH Squad 2022: Here’s Sunrisers Hyderabad's team after the IPL 2022 auction in Bengaluru on February 12 and 13. Team Sportstar 13 February, 2022 20:28 IST Sunrisers Hyderabad will be led by New Zealand's Kane Williamson who was retained by the club ahead of the IPL 2022 Mega Auction. - Sportzpics/IPL Team Sportstar 13 February, 2022 20:28 IST The two-day IPL 2022 mega auction concluded in Bengaluru on Sunday. Here’s the complete squad of the Sunrisers Hyderabad after the IPL 2022 auction in Bengaluru on February 13.Sunrisers Hyderabad: Kane Williamson, Umran Malik, Abdul Samad, Washington Sundar, Nicholas Pooran, T Natarajan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Priyam Garg, Rahul Tripathi, Abhishek Sharma, Kartik Tyagi, Shreyas Gopal, Jagadeesha Suchith, Aiden Markram, Marco Jansen, Romario Shepherd, Sean Abbott, R Samarth, Shashank Singh, Saurabh Dubey, Vishnu Vinod, Glenn Phillips, Fazalhaq Farooqi Visit our IPL microsite for more stories. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :