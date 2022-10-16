IPL teams need to submit list of retained players by November 15

The 10 IPL (Indian Premier League) franchises have been asked to submit their list of retained players by November 15, a senior official of a franchise said on Sunday.

It is understood that the BCCI has set the ball rolling for next edition of IPL and the mini-auction will be held in the third week of December in Bengaluru.

It is also learnt that even the salary cap is likely to be increased from Rs. 90 to Rs. 95 crore for the next season.

However at the mini-auction, the franchises can bid for players with the balance amount left after what they spent during the last mega auction and also with the amount they get after releasing the players they want to give back to the auction pool.

It is expected that most franchises will keep 15 core players and release the rest for them to enter the auction with at least 10 crore, if not more.

Punjab Kings and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have Rs. 3.45 crore and Rs. 2.95 crore left, respectively, after the last auction while Lucknow Super Giants had exhausted its full purse.

Delhi Capitals, Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad have Rs. 10 lakh left from last season while defending champion Gujarat Titans has Rs. 15 lakh in its kitty. KKR (Kolkata Knight Riders) has Rs. 45 lakh left while Rajasthan Royals has Rs. 95 lakh in its purse. RCB (Royal Challengers Bangalore) has Rs. 1.55 crore left.