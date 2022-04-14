IPL 2022 IPL Longest sixes in Indian Premier League: Dewald Brevis 112m-hit longest of IPL 2022 Mumbai Indians batter Dewald Brevis struck Rahul Chahar for a monstrous 112m six - the longest of IPL 2022 so far on Wednesday. Team Sportstar 14 April, 2022 18:20 IST Dewald Brevis unleashed carnage on Rahul Chahar on Wednesday, launching the leg-spinner for four consecutive sixes in a 29-run over. - SPORTZPICS Team Sportstar 14 April, 2022 18:20 IST There have been some big sixes in IPL 2022, with Dewald Brevis of the Mumbai Indians smashing the longest so far. On Wednesday, he struck a quickfire 49 against Punjab Kings at MCA Stadium in Pune, which featured five monstrous maximums, including the longest of the season - 112m.READ: IPL records: Top five most expensive overs in IPL historyThe U-19 World Cup sensation caught Rahul Chahar off guard and smashed him for four consecutive sixes, two of which were over 100m. The 18-year-old's 112m six made him the only player from Mumbai Indians to break into the top 10 list of IPL's all-time longest sixes.Here is the list of the longest sixes of IPL 2022. RANKPLAYERTEAMAGAINSTDISTANCE (m)1.Dewald BrevisMIPBKS1122.Liam LivingstonePBKSCSK1083.Liam LivingstonePBKSCSK1054.Dewald BrevisMIPBKS1025.Shivam DubeCSKRCB102Longest sixes in IPL (All-time list)RANKPLAYERTEAMAGAINSTDISTANCE (m)YEAR1.Chris GayleRCBPWI11920132.Ben CuttingSRHRCB11720163.Dewald BrevisMIPBKS11220224.Chris GayleRCBPWI11220135.MS DhoniCSKMI11220126.AB de VilliersRCBSRH11120167.MS DhoniCSKRCB11120198.AB de Villiers RCBCSK11120189.Chris GayleRCBPWI111201210.David MillerKXIPRCB1102016 Visit our IPL microsite for more stories. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :