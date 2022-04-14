IPL

Longest sixes in Indian Premier League: Dewald Brevis 112m-hit longest of IPL 2022

Mumbai Indians batter Dewald Brevis struck Rahul Chahar for a monstrous 112m six - the longest of IPL 2022 so far on Wednesday.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
14 April, 2022 18:20 IST
dewald-brevis

Dewald Brevis unleashed carnage on Rahul Chahar on Wednesday, launching the leg-spinner for four consecutive sixes in a 29-run over.   -  SPORTZPICS

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
14 April, 2022 18:20 IST

There have been some big sixes in IPL 2022, with Dewald Brevis of the Mumbai Indians smashing the longest so far. On Wednesday, he struck a quickfire 49 against Punjab Kings at MCA Stadium in Pune, which featured five monstrous maximums, including the longest of the season - 112m.

READ: IPL records: Top five most expensive overs in IPL history

The U-19 World Cup sensation caught Rahul Chahar off guard and smashed him for four consecutive sixes, two of which were over 100m. The 18-year-old's 112m six made him the only player from Mumbai Indians to break into the top 10 list of IPL's all-time longest sixes.

Here is the list of the longest sixes of IPL 2022.

RANKPLAYERTEAMAGAINSTDISTANCE (m)
1.Dewald BrevisMIPBKS112
2.Liam LivingstonePBKSCSK108
3.Liam LivingstonePBKSCSK105
4.Dewald BrevisMIPBKS102
5.Shivam DubeCSKRCB102

Longest sixes in IPL (All-time list)

RANKPLAYERTEAMAGAINSTDISTANCE (m)YEAR
1.Chris GayleRCBPWI1192013
2.Ben CuttingSRHRCB1172016
3.Dewald BrevisMIPBKS1122022
4.Chris GayleRCBPWI1122013
5.MS DhoniCSKMI1122012
6.AB de VilliersRCBSRH1112016
7.MS DhoniCSKRCB1112019
8.AB de Villiers RCBCSK1112018
9.Chris GayleRCBPWI1112012
10.David MillerKXIPRCB1102016

Visit our IPL microsite for more stories.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :