Longest sixes in Indian Premier League: Dewald Brevis 112m-hit longest of IPL 2022

There have been some big sixes in IPL 2022, with Dewald Brevis of the Mumbai Indians smashing the longest so far. On Wednesday, he struck a quickfire 49 against Punjab Kings at MCA Stadium in Pune, which featured five monstrous maximums, including the longest of the season - 112m.

The U-19 World Cup sensation caught Rahul Chahar off guard and smashed him for four consecutive sixes, two of which were over 100m. The 18-year-old's 112m six made him the only player from Mumbai Indians to break into the top 10 list of IPL's all-time longest sixes.

Here is the list of the longest sixes of IPL 2022.

RANK PLAYER TEAM AGAINST DISTANCE (m) 1. Dewald Brevis MI PBKS 112 2. Liam Livingstone PBKS CSK 108 3. Liam Livingstone PBKS CSK 105 4. Dewald Brevis MI PBKS 102 5. Shivam Dube CSK RCB 102

Longest sixes in IPL (All-time list)