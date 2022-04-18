IPL 2022 IPL News IPL News IPL 2022: Mitchell Marsh tests positive for COVID-19, four more members of DC contingent in isolation Capitals had played its last group league match against Royal Challengers Bangalore on Saturday, a day after Farhart and a masseur tested positive for the virus. The Capitals players were advised to stay away from hugging or shaking hands with RCB players. Team Sportstar 18 April, 2022 19:30 IST Depending on how things pan out, the BCCI will take a call on Wednesday's fixture between Delhi and Punjab Kings in Pune. - Sportzpics/IPL Team Sportstar 18 April, 2022 19:30 IST Delhi Capitals overseas player Mitchell Marsh has tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday. Four members of the contingent have been identified as close contacts and will remain in isolation for a week. All other players have returned negative test results. A couple of days after Delhi's physio Patrick Farhart tested positive for the virus, it was understood earlier on Monday that another member of the team - an overseas player, who has shown mild symptoms - had tested positive in Rapid Antigen Test and was to undergo RT-PCR. Confirmed: Mitchell Marsh is positive. Four more members of the Delhi Capitals contingent have been identified as close contacts and will remain in isolation for a week. All other players have returned negative test results #IPL2022 @TheHinduSports @sportstarweb— Amol Karhadkar (@karhacter) April 18, 2022 As a precautionary measure, the players have been under quarantine in their rooms with door-to-door Covid-19 tests scheduled for Monday and Tuesday. Depending on how things pan out, the BCCI will take a call on Wednesday's fixture between Delhi and Punjab Kings in Pune. While the franchise remained tight-lipped on the matter, sources in the Board have indicated that it is in the process of chalking out a plan to ensure that the virus does not spread among other teams.Capitals had played its last group league match against Royal Challengers Bangalore on Saturday, a day after Farhart and a masseur tested positive for the virus. The Capitals players were advised to stay away from hugging or shaking hands with RCB players. Visit our IPL microsite for more stories. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :