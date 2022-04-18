IPL 2022: Mitchell Marsh tests positive for COVID-19, four more members of DC contingent in isolation

Delhi Capitals overseas player Mitchell Marsh has tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday.

Four members of the contingent have been identified as close contacts and will remain in isolation for a week. All other players have returned negative test results.

A couple of days after Delhi's physio Patrick Farhart tested positive for the virus, it was understood earlier on Monday that another member of the team - an overseas player, who has shown mild symptoms - had tested positive in Rapid Antigen Test and was to undergo RT-PCR.

As a precautionary measure, the players have been under quarantine in their rooms with door-to-door Covid-19 tests scheduled for Monday and Tuesday. Depending on how things pan out, the BCCI will take a call on Wednesday's fixture between Delhi and Punjab Kings in Pune.

While the franchise remained tight-lipped on the matter, sources in the Board have indicated that it is in the process of chalking out a plan to ensure that the virus does not spread among other teams.

Capitals had played its last group league match against Royal Challengers Bangalore on Saturday, a day after Farhart and a masseur tested positive for the virus. The Capitals players were advised to stay away from hugging or shaking hands with RCB players.