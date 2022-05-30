BCCI announces 1.25 crore prize money for IPL curators and groundsmen

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced a prize money of Rs 1.25 crore for the curators and groundsmen who helped in conducting the Indian Premier League across six venues.

“We’ve witnessed some high octane games and I would like to thank each one of them for their hardwork. 25 lacs each for CCI, Wankhede, DY Patil and MCA, Pune. 12.5 lacs for Eden and Narendra Modi Stadium,” BCCI secretary Jay Shah tweeted.

This year, 70 league matches were held across Mumbai and Pune, while the playoffs were held in Kolkata and Ahmedabad.