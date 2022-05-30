IPL 2022 IPL News IPL News BCCI announces 1.25 crore prize money for IPL curators and groundsmen BCCI secretary Jay Shah tweeted that the board will award 25 lacs each for CCI, Wankhede, DY Patil and MCA, Pune. Eden Gardens and Narendra Modi Stadium will get 12.5 lacs each. Shayan Acharya 30 May, 2022 19:24 IST General view of the Narendra Modi international Stadium, the venue for the final of TATA IPL 2022. - SPORTZPICS Shayan Acharya 30 May, 2022 19:24 IST The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced a prize money of Rs 1.25 crore for the curators and groundsmen who helped in conducting the Indian Premier League across six venues.“We’ve witnessed some high octane games and I would like to thank each one of them for their hardwork. 25 lacs each for CCI, Wankhede, DY Patil and MCA, Pune. 12.5 lacs for Eden and Narendra Modi Stadium,” BCCI secretary Jay Shah tweeted.READ: Hardik Pandya: Responsibility gets the best out of meThis year, 70 league matches were held across Mumbai and Pune, while the playoffs were held in Kolkata and Ahmedabad. Visit our IPL microsite for more stories. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :