IPL: Longest winning streaks in Indian Premier League history

Which IPL teams have won the most successive matches? Here is the lowdown:

10: Kolkata Knight Riders lost seven of its first nine games in 2014, but went on a stunning nine-match winning streak thereafter and all the way to winning the title with Gautam Gambhir as captain. KKR won the opening match of the 2015 season to make it a 10-game winning streak.

8: Kings XI Punjab (now known as Punjab Kings) failed to qualify for the playoffs in 2013, but ended on a high with three wins. They started the 2014 season in the UAE leg with five successive wins.

7: Chennai Super Kings dominated the 2013 season, winning seven games in succession. CSK made its fifth IPL final in six years, but lost to Mumbai Indians.

7: Royal Challengers Bangalore shone in the 2011 season, winning seven successive matches. RCB lost in the final to CSK.

6: Mumbai Indians lost its first four matches in the inaugural 2008 season, but shifted gears to win six games in a row.

6: Rajasthan Royals dominated the 2008 season, winning 11 matches in the league phase, including six wins on the trot. Incidentally, RR lost only three matches in the entire season. This remains an IPL record for the least number of matches lost by a team in a season.

6: KKR won six consecutive matches on the way to its first IPL title in 2012.

6: CSK bossed the initial phase of 2014 season after losing the first match to Punjab. It won the next six matches. Incidentally, Punjab knocked out CSK in the second qualifier to make the final.

6: Rohit Sharma led Mumbai Indians to its third title in 2017. En route, MI won six matches in a row and registered its second six-match winning streak in IPL.

6: CSK's resurgence in 2018 saw it lift a third IPL title. CSK won three matches in a row to end the season on a high. It began the 2019 edition with three successive wins.

