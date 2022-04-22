Dhoni, the IPL finisher and master of last-over heists

MS Dhoni showcased his finishing prowess for the umpteenth time with an unbeaten 28 off 13 balls as CSK beat MI by 3 wickets at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Thursday.

Dhoni took the game deep into the final over before smashing left-arm fast bowler Jaydev Unadkat for 6-4-2-4 to carry Chennai home.

This wasn't the first time Dhoni scored 16 runs off the final four balls to close a chase successfully. He had pulled off a similar heist while playing for the now-defunct Rising Pune Supergiant in 2016. Against Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings), Dhoni played a dot ball before hitting a four and two sixes to wrap up a 173-run chase. Dhoni is now the only player to score 15-plus runs thrice in the final over in successful run chases in the IPL. No other batter has managed it more than once.

Dhoni's T20 record in the 20th over while batting second stands at a staggering 323 runs off 121 balls with a strike rate of 266.94! He has struck 26 fours and as many sixes.