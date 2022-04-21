IPL: Longest losing streaks in Indian Premier League history

Who has the worst losing streak in the Indian Premier League (IPL)? Here is the lowdown:

11: Pune Warriors India's string of losses began in 2012 (nine successive losses) and continued in 2013 (losses in the first two games of the season).

The team snapped the horror run with a win against Rajasthan Royals in its third game of the 2013 season.

11: Delhi Daredevils' streak started in 2014 (nine successive losses) and seeped into the next season before the team registered a win against Kings XI Punjab in its third game in 2015.

9: Pune Warriors' fortunes did not improve in 2013. It had 9 consecutive losses at a point in the season.

9: After winning its first game against Punjab in 2009, Kolkata Knight Riders went winless in 9 of their next 10 matches (1 match was abandoned). KKR ended the slide by winning the final two games of the season.

8: Delhi Daredevils finished at the top of the points table with 22 points in 16 matches in 2012, but lost the first qualifier and eliminator. In 2013, the Daredevils lost the first 6 matches, before snapping the losing streak.

7: Royal Challengers Bangalore had one of its worst seasons in 2019, with six losses in a row. It had lost its final game of the 2018 edition, which raises the tally to seven.

7: Pune Warriors India won the first two matches in its debut season (2011), but lost the next seven.

7: Deccan Chargers had a dreadful run in the first season of IPL in 2008, winning only two matches out of 14. At one point, it had lost seven games in a row.

6: Mumbai Indians' six losses in a row in 2022, from the start of the season, is similar to the number of losses Delhi Daredevils and Royal Challengers Bangalore had from the start in 2013 and 2019, respectively.

(Compiled by Mayank)