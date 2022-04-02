Buttler hits first century of IPL 2022

Rajasthan Royals Jos Buttler slammed his second IPL hundred on Saturday against the Mumbai Indians. He reached the three-figure mark, off just 66 balls, with a single off Jasprit Bumrah. This is also the first hundred of this IPL.

Buttler was particularly severe on Basil Thampi, who bowled the fourth over of the innings. The Englishman struck three sixes and two fours to plunder 26 off 6 balls.

He brought up a 32-ball with two back-to-back fours of Daniel Sams. Buttler was eventually dismissed for a 68-ball 100.

His maiden T20 century came against the Sunrisers Hyderabad last year, when he pumped 11 fours and eight sixes in his 64-ball 124.