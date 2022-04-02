MI vs RR live score, IPL Match 9: Rohit's Mumbai vs Sanju's Rajasthan; toss at 3:00pm, playing XI

Hello and welcome to Sportstar's live coverage of the IPL 2022 match between Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals.

PREVIEW

Mumbai Indians has won three out of its last five encounters against Rajasthan Royals, but statistics seldom matter in the Indian Premier League. Ahead of their outing at the DY Patil Stadium on Saturday, both franchises will be keen on registering a win.

The return of Suryakumar Yadav, who was nursing a finger injury, will bolster the Mumbai batting department.

Mumbai did not have a perfect start to the tournament after going down to Delhi Capitals, whereas Rajasthan Royals registered a convincing victory against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

The batting department excelled under the leadership of Sanju Samson and Jos Buttler. Among the bowlers, pacer Prasidh Krishna and spinners Yuzvendra Chahal and R. Ashwin have made an impact. “It’s always nice to have such high quality in your attack. To have them available throughout is another great plus,” said Kumar Sangakkara, director of cricket and head coach at Royals.

Five-time champion Mumbai, on the other hand, needs to regroup. Despite steady starts from captain Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan, MI’s middle-order looked shaky against Delhi Capitals.

The focus, however, will be on the bowlers who failed to defend 177 against Capitals. Considering Royals’ power-packed batting line-up, Mumbai will be hoping for Jasprit Bumrah and Basil Thampi to fire. M. Ashwin picked up a couple of wickets on his debut for the franchise and needs to keep the momentum going.