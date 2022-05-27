Buttler: We all miss Shane Warne dearly

Jos Buttler weighed in on his fourth IPL hundred, Rajasthan Royals' second IPL final and Shane Warne's influence on the team.

"Shane Warne has been such an influential figure for RR. We will miss him dearly," said Buttler, who holds the Orane Cap for being the highest run-scorer in this IPL so far.

Meanwhile, skipper Sanju Samson recalled the time he watched Warne's Royals beat the Chennai Super Kings in the inaugural IPL final. "I was very young and it was the first IPL season and I remember playing an under-16 game somewhere in Kerala. I remember watching the last game with my friends and remember that last run where Shane Warne and Sohail Tanvir hit the run and they were running, it is a very vague memory I have," said Samson.

Jos Buttler smashes fourth century of IPL 2022, surges ahead in Orange Cap race

Buttler's unbeaten hundred powered Royals to a convincing seven-wicket win over Royal Challengers Bangalore in Qualifier 2 at the Narendra Modi International Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday.

For Royals, their first final in 14 years is also a tribute to Shane Warne, "the first Royal" and one of cricket's all-time greats, who had died of a heart attack at the age of 52 earlier this year in March. Earlier in the season, in the game against Mumbai Indians, Royals players wore specially tailored kits in memory of Warne. This was to celebrate the life and times of their captain, mentor and guide who masterminded their first-ever IPL triumph.

READ | IPL Diary: Remembering the First Royal

After being associated with the team as its captain-mentor till 2011, Warne was involved with Royals as mentor and brand ambassador till IPL 2020.

The Australian great led Royals for three seasons from 2008 to 2011, playing 52 games and picking up 56 wickets at an average of 24.66.