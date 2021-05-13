IPL 2021: Chetan Sakariya was a revelation, says Kumar Sangakkara

Rajasthan Royals pulled off a surprise in the Indian Premier League auction by roping in young Saurashtra pacer Chetan Sakariya. The move paid off as the young gun made the most of the opportunity, scalping seven wickets.He won hearts with his consistency.



Former Sri Lanka captain and Rajasthan Royals director of cricket, Kumar Sangakkara, believes that the young Sakariya was a revelation. "He was a revelation, his attitude, his ability to deal with pressure, and of course, his skill," Sangakkara said in a webinar organised by the franchise on Thursday.



Sangakkara also praised other youngsters in the team. "We had Anuj (Rawat) and Yash (Yashasvi Jaiswal) - the two youngsters who have been with the franchise for a very, very long time. And I was thoroughly impressed by all three of them.

"They actually got a reasonable amount of time in the middle. Unfortunately, the match that Anuj came into he didn't get a chance to bat but was outstanding with his energy and skill in the field,'' Sangakkara added.



The former Lankan captain was also all praise for Riyan Parag. ''For, us Riyan Parag is a very, very special player. I think he's got a huge amount to contribute to not just Royals, but also to Indian cricket in future very special talent that needs care, nurturing and development.''

The team's English recruit Jos Buttler was impressed with captain Sanju Samson, who replaced Steve Smith. ''It was a great learning experience for him. And I think, as the tournament was going along, at the halfway stage, he was really growing into the role, looking to put together some better, more consistent performances towards the end of the season as a side,'' Buttler said.



"I've really enjoyed playing under Sanju's captaincy. I don't think it changed him at all as a person. He's quite a free spirited, very relaxed kind of guy and he tried to get that across to the team and that's how he wanted us to play as a side. It is really important as a leader to be authentic, and I think Sanju is very much that,'' Buttler added.