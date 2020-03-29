IPL: M.S. Dhoni to Lasith Malinga, the all-time dream XI

The coronavirus pandemic has made Indian Premier League 2020 uncertain, but the excitement still remains. The cash-rich would have begun today with Mumbai Indians taking on Chennai Super Kings at the Wankhede Stadium.

With the country witnessing a 21-day lockdown due to the Covid-19 outbreak, the tournament has been suspended till at least April 15. And even after that, there is no clarity whether the IPL will at all happen.

To keep the spirit alive, Sportstar looks at an all-time IPL XI based on stats and performances.

1. Chris Gayle (West Indies)

- Has six IPL 100s - the most by a batsman

- His 175* is the highest not only in IPL - but in all T20 cricket

- His run aggregate of 4,480 runs is the highest by an opening batsman in IPL

- His hit most sixes (326) in IPL cricket

- Has aggregated 600 or more runs in an IPL season most times (3) - equals with Warner

- Has aggregated 700 or more runs in an IPL season most times (2)

- His run aggregate of 13,296 runs is the highest in T20 cricket

- Has registered 22 100s - the most in T20 cricket

- Has registered 82 50s - the most in T20 cricket

- His hit most sixes (978) in T20 cricket

- His hit most fours (1,026) in T20 cricket

2. David Warner (Australia)

- 4th leading run-getter in IPL with 4,706 runs - the most by a foreign player

- His 48 scores of 50+ is the most by any batsman in IPL cricket

- Has most scores in the 90s (5) in IPL

- His batting ave of 43.17 is the highest by a batsman in IPL cricket with over 600 runs

- On 30 occasions in his career he has scored a 50+ score with a 150+ strike-rate - the most by any IPL batsman

- Has aggregated 500 or more runs in an IPL season most times (5) - equals with Kohli

- Has aggregated 600 or more runs in an IPL season most times (3) - equals with Gayle

David Warner in action for Sunrisers Hyderabad. - FILE PHOTO/K.R. DEEPAK

3. Virat Kohli (India)

- Leading run-getter in IPL cricket with 5,412 runs

- Has most runs in a single IPL season (973 runs) in 2016 - the only batsman with 900 or more runs!

- Has most 100s in a single IPL season (4 100s) in 2016

- His 11 scores of 50+ in 2016 is the hit in a single IPL season

- Has aggregated 500 or more runs in an IPL season most times (5) - equals with Warner

4. Suresh Raina (India)

- 2nd leading run-getter in IPL cricket with 5,368 runs

- Aggregated 400 or more in an IPL season for nine seasons out of 12 - the most by any IPL batsman

- Has aggregated 350 or more runs in each of the 12 IPL seasons - the only one to do so.

- Has appeared in most IPL matches (193)

- The only fieldsman with over 100 catches (102) in IPL

- Also has 25 wickets as a bowler, with an economy of 7.39

5. AB de Villiers (South Africa)

- His batting S/R of 151.24 is the highest by a batsman in IPL cricket with over 3,000 runs

- Can also keep wickets

A.B. de Villiers in action for Royal Challengers Bangalore. - FILE PHOTO/ K. MURALI KUMAR

6. MS Dhoni (India) (Capt/WK)

- His batting ave of 42.20 is the second highest by a batsman in IPL cricket with over 600 runs

- Most matches as captain (174) in IPL

- The only player to win over 100 matches (104) as captain in IPL.

7. Harbhajan Singh (India)

- Has 150 wickets in IPL cricket - the most by a off-spinner in IPL

- Has an economy of 7.05 runs per over, which is the third best among bowlers with 100 or more wickets

- A useful bat with a strike-rate of 138, with several cameo knocks of high quality

8. Bhuvneshwar Kumar (India)

- Has 133 wickets, which makes him the sixth highest wicket-taker in IPL cricket

- His economy of 7.24 is the second best by a pacer after Malinga, among bowlers with 100 or more IPL wickets.

- His bowling strike rate of 19.64 balls per wkt is second best by an Indian pacer with 100 or more IPL wkts.

9. Amit Mishra (India)

- Has 157 IPL wickets - the second most after Malinga and the most by a spinner in IPL cricket.

- Has claimed three hat-tricks in IPL - the most by any bowler.

Delhi Capitals captain Shreyas Iyer and Amit Mishra (right) during IPL 2019. - FILE PHOTO/R.V. MOORTHY

10. Lasith Malinga (Sri Lanka)

- Leading wicket-taker in IPL cricket with 170 wickets.

- His bowling average of 19.79 is the highest among bowlers with 50 or more IPL wickets

- His bowling strike rate of 16.63 balls per wkt is best by a pacer with 50 or more IPL wickets

- His economy of 7.14 is the best by a pacer, among bowlers with 100 or more IPL wickets

11. Zaheer Khan (India)

- Has 102 wickets in IPL cricket

- The only left-arm bowler in the side