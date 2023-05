CSK vs DC head-to-head record in IPL: Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals stats, most runs, wickets

Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals meet in Match 55 of IPL 2023 at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Wednesday.

Here is the head-to-head record between the two IPL heavyweights over the years:

CSK vs DC HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD IN IPL

Matches played: 27

Chennai Super Kings won: 17

Delhi Capitals won: 10

Last result: Chennai Super Kings won by 91 runs (Mumbai; May 2022)

Last five results: CSK won - 2; DC won - 3

CSK vs DC HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD IN IPL IN CHENNAI Matches played: 8 Chennai Super Kings won: 6 Delhi Capitals won: 2 Last result: Chennai Super Kings won by 80 runs (May 2019) Last five results: CSK won - 5; DC won - 0

CSK OVERALL RECORD IN IPL AT M. A. CHIDAMBARAM STADIUM Matches played: 61 Won: 43 Lost: 17 Tied: 1 Last result: Beat Mumbai Indians by six wickets Last five results: Won - 3; Lost - 2

MOST RUNS IN CSK vs DC IN IPL

Batter Matches Runs Average Strike Rate Highest Score MS Dhoni (DC) 26 604 35.52 138.85 63* Suresh Raina (CSK) 22 552 29.05 132.05 59 Shikhar Dhawan (DC) 10 433 54.13 136.16 94

MOST WICKETS IN CSK vs DC IN IPL