CSK vs DC Toss Updates, IPL 2023 LIVE: Will coin flip favour Dhoni’s Chennai or Warner’s Delhi today?

Chennai Super Kings will take on Delhi Capitals in an IPL 2023 fixture at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Wednesday.

David Warner has won six coin tosses this season and the Capitals have gone on to win just three of those games. Meanwhile, MS Dhoni’s CSK has also recorded six wins in coin flips and has won three of those matches, while one was washed out.

CSK vs DC Dream11 prediction

Here are the toss results for both teams this season:

CSK IPL 2023 TOSS RESULTS

vs LSG: Won the toss, elected to bowl - No Result (Lucknow) ⦿ vs MI: Won the toss, elected to bowl - Won by six wickets (Chennai)

DC TOSS RESULTS IN IPL 2023