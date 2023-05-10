IPL News

CSK vs DC Toss Updates, IPL 2023 LIVE: Will coin flip favour Dhoni’s Chennai or Warner’s Delhi today?

CSK vs DC, IPL 2023 Toss: Get the latest updates from the IPL match between Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals in Chennai.

Team Sportstar
CHENNAI 10 May, 2023 17:02 IST
MS Dhoni’s CSK faces David Warner’s DC in Chennai on Wednesday.

Chennai Super Kings will take on Delhi Capitals in an IPL 2023 fixture at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Wednesday.

David Warner has won six coin tosses this season and the Capitals have gone on to win just three of those games. Meanwhile, MS Dhoni’s CSK has also recorded six wins in coin flips and has won three of those matches, while one was washed out.

Here are the toss results for both teams this season:

CSK IPL 2023 TOSS RESULTS

  • ⦿ vs GT: Lost the toss, forced to bat - Lost by five wickets (Ahmedabad)
  • ⦿ vs LSG: Lost the toss, forced to bat - Won by 12 runs (Chennai)
  • ⦿ vs MI: Won the toss, elected to bowl - Won by seven wickets (Mumbai)
  • ⦿ vs RR: Won the toss, elected to bowl - Lost by three runs (Chennai)
  • ⦿ vs RCB: Lost the toss, forced to bat - Won by eight runs (Bengaluru)
  • ⦿ vs SRH: Won the toss, elected to bowl - Won by seven wickets (Chennai)
  • ⦿ vs KKR: Lost the toss, forced to bat - Won by 49 runs (Kolkata)
  • ⦿ vs RR: Lost the toss, forced to bowl - Lost by 32 runs (Jaipur)
  • ⦿ vs PBKS: Won the toss, elected to bat - Lost by four wickets (Chennai)
  • ⦿ vs LSG: Won the toss, elected to bowl - No Result (Lucknow)
  • ⦿ vs MI: Won the toss, elected to bowl - Won by six wickets (Chennai)

DC TOSS RESULTS IN IPL 2023

  • ⦿ vs LSG: Won the toss, opted to bowl - Lost by 50 runs (Lucknow)
  • ⦿ vs GT: Lost the toss, forced to bat - Lost by six wickets (Delhi)
  • ⦿ vs RR: Won the toss, opted to bowl - Lost by 57 runs (Guwahati)
  • ⦿ vs MI: Lost the toss, forced to bat - Lost by six wickets (Mumbai)
  • ⦿ vs RCB: Won the toss, opted to bowl - Lost by 23 runs (Bengaluru)
  • ⦿ vs KKR: Won the toss, opted to bowl - Won by four wickets (Delhi)
  • ⦿ vs SRH: Won the toss, opyed to bat - Won by seven runs (Hyderabad)
  • ⦿ vs SRH: Lost the toss, forced to bowl - Lost by nine runs (Delhi)
  • ⦿ vs GT: Won the toss, opted to bat - Won by five runs (Ahmedabad)
  • ⦿ vs RCB: Lost the toss, forced to bowl - Won by seven wickets (Delhi)

