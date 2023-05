IPL 2023 Playoffs: CSK vs GT Dream11 prediction, playing XI updates; Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans squads for today

Chennai Super Kings will take on Gujarat Titans in Qualifier 1 of IPL 2023 at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium on Tuesday. The winning team will directly secure a place in the final, while the side that loses will face the winner of the Eliminator between Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants and will have another shot at making it to the summit clash.

Here are the fantasy cricket predictions and predicted line-ups:

CSK PREDICTED XI (BATTING FIRST)

Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Shivam Dube, Ajinkya Rahane, MS Dhoni (c) (wk), Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, Ambati Rayudu, Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana.

CSK PREDICTED XI (BOWLING FIRST)

Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Shivam Dube, Ajinkya Rahane, MS Dhoni (c) (wk), Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana.

CSK IMPACT PLAYER OPTIONS

Ambati Rayudu, Matheesha Pathirana, Akash Singh, Mitchell Santner, Shaik Rasheed.

GT PREDICTED XI (BATTING FIRST)

Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Vijay Shankar, Hardik Pandya (c), David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohammad Shami, Yash Dayal, Noor Ahmad.

GT PREDICTED XI (BOWLING FIRST)

Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Vijay Shankar, Hardik Pandya (c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohammad Shami, Yash Dayal, Noor Ahmad, Mohit Sharma.

GT IMPACT PLAYER OPTIONS

Mohit Sharma, Abhinav Manohar, Dasun Shanaka, Srikar Bharat, R. Sai Kishore.

CSK VS GT QUALIFIER 1 DREAM11 PREDICTION Wicketkeeper:Devon Conway (c) Batters: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill (vc), Shivam Dube, David Miller All-rounders: Ravindra Jadeja, Hardik Pandya, Moeen Ali Bowlers: Rashid Khan, Mohammad Shami, Matheesha Pathirana Team Composition: GT 5:6 CSK Credits Left: 4.5