CSK posts 235/4 vs KKR, registers highest score at Eden Gardens in IPL

Chennai Super Kings registered the highest score ever at the Eden Gardens in the Indian Premier League (IPL) when it notched up 235 for four against Kolkata Knight Riders on Sunday.

CSK surpassed the previous high of 232 for four, which was set by Kolkata Knight Riders against Mumbai Indians in 2019. Knight Riders won that game by 34 run under the leadership of Dinesh Karthik.

Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway laid the platform for CSK with a 73-run stand for the first wicket before Shivam Dube and Ajinkya Rahane smashed brisk fifties to power it to a mammoth total.

This is also the third highest team score for Super Kings in the IPL. Their highest score is 246 for five against Rajasthan Royals in Chennai in 2010, followed by 240 for five against Kings XI Punjab at Mohali in 2008.

Royal Challengers Bangalore’s 263 for five against Pune Warriors India in Bengaluru in 2013 is the highest team total in the history of the IPL.