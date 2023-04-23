IPL News

CSK posts 235/4 vs KKR, registers highest score at Eden Gardens in IPL

Chennai Super Kings registered the highest score ever at the Eden Gardens in the Indian Premier League (IPL) when it notched up 235 for four against Kolkata Knight Riders on Sunday.

Team Sportstar
CHENNAI 23 April, 2023 21:25 IST
CHENNAI 23 April, 2023 21:25 IST
Shivam Dube and Ajinkya Rahane of Chennai Super Kings.

Shivam Dube and Ajinkya Rahane of Chennai Super Kings. | Photo Credit: SPORTZPICS FOR IPL

Chennai Super Kings registered the highest score ever at the Eden Gardens in the Indian Premier League (IPL) when it notched up 235 for four against Kolkata Knight Riders on Sunday.

Chennai Super Kings registered the highest score ever at the Eden Gardens in the Indian Premier League (IPL) when it notched up 235 for four against Kolkata Knight Riders on Sunday.

CSK surpassed the previous high of 232 for four, which was set by Kolkata Knight Riders against Mumbai Indians in 2019. Knight Riders won that game by 34 run under the leadership of Dinesh Karthik.

Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway laid the platform for CSK with a 73-run stand for the first wicket before Shivam Dube and Ajinkya Rahane smashed brisk fifties to power it to a mammoth total.

This is also the third highest team score for Super Kings in the IPL. Their highest score is 246 for five against Rajasthan Royals in Chennai in 2010, followed by 240 for five against Kings XI Punjab at Mohali in 2008.

Royal Challengers Bangalore’s 263 for five against Pune Warriors India in Bengaluru in 2013 is the highest team total in the history of the IPL.

Read more stories on IPL News.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

IPL 2023: Trent Boult on the first-over catch drama, Rajasthan’s successful chase vs Gujarat and RR’s batting

WATCH: LSG vs SRH match highlights and analysis in five minutes

IPL 2023: Vyshak Vijaykumar thrilled about three-wicket haul on debut for RCB

Slide shows

CSK vs SRH, Match in images, IPL 2023: Chennai Super Kings beats Sunrisers Hyderabad by 7 wickets

RCB vs CSK, IPL 2023: Match in pictures

DC vs MI Highlights in Pictures, IPL 2023: Rohit Sharma ends half-century drought as Mumbai Indians snaps losing streak

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us