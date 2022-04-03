CSK vs PBKS Live Score, IPL 2022: Chennai Super Kings takes on Punjab Kings at Brabourne

Hello and welcome to Sportstar's LIVE coverage of the IPL 2022 match between Chennai Super Kings and Punjab Kings from the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

Chennai Super Kings finds itself in an unfamiliar space – staring at a possibility of a third straight defeat. Loss of the toss preceded the loss of two matches by six wickets. On Sunday, it faces a less-wounded Punjab Kings, which is nursing an equally painful six-wicket drubbing from Kolkata Knight Riders on Friday night.

Needless to stress the importance of toss in the eventual outcome, both teams would like to chase a target. As seen in the two matches so far, the surface at the Brabourne Stadium has encouraged big-hitting, but the onset of dew has decisively helped those batting second.

CSK’s new skipper Ravindra Jadeja is yet to display his leadership or captaincy credentials. Not surprisingly, M. S. Dhoni is seen marshalling the resources in pressure situations.

However, that has not helped CSK’s fortunes. So far, the team’s new-ball bowling options look most ordinary and overall, the inexperience as a bowling unit hurt the team.

Unlike Chennai, Punjab is unsure about both batting and bowling. After suffering at the hands of Umesh Yadav and Andre Russell by turns, a night before, the Mayank Agarwal-led team will have to sort out too many things in quick time to deal with a determined rival.

Chennai Super Kings: MS Dhoni (wk), Moeen Ali, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ravindra Jadeja (c), Ambati Rayudu, Dwayne Bravo, Robin Uthappa, Deepak Chahar, KM Asif, Tushar Deshpande, Shivam Dube, Maheesh Theekshana, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Simarjeet Singh, Devon Conway, Dwaine Pretorius, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Subhranshu Senapati, Mukesh Choudhary, Prashant Solanki, C Hari Nishaanth, N Jagadeesan, Chris Jordan, K Bhagath Varma.

Punjab Kings: Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal (c), Jonny Bairstow (wk), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma, Prabhsimran Singh, Odean Smith, Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Ishan Porel, Sandeep Sharma, Atharva Taide, Vaibhav Arora, Ansh Patel, Raj Angad Bawa, Benny Howell, Rishi Dhawan, Bhanuka Rajapaksa (wk), Baltej Singh, Writtick Chatterjee, Nathan Ellis, Prerak Mankad.

