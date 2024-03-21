MagazineBuy Print

CSK vs RCB, IPL 2024 Live Streaming Updates: When, where to watch Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Indian Premier League season opener

IPL 2024: Here are the live streaming and telecast details of the Indian Premier League season opener between Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Friday.

Published : Mar 21, 2024 21:27 IST , CHENNAI - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
CSK takes on RCB in the IPL 2024 season opener.
CSK takes on RCB in the IPL 2024 season opener. | Photo Credit: JOTHI RAMALINGAM B/The Hindu
infoIcon

CSK takes on RCB in the IPL 2024 season opener. | Photo Credit: JOTHI RAMALINGAM B/The Hindu

The defending champion Chennai Super Kings will take on three-time finalist Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the tournament opener of the Indian Premier League 2024 at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Friday.

Here are the live-streaming and telecast details:

When is the Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2024 season opener?

The Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2024 will be played on Friday, March 22.

Where will the Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2024 season opener be played?

The IPL 2024 season opener between Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru will be played at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

ALSO READ | CSK vs RCB, IPL 2024: Chennai Super Kings begins title defence under new captain against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in season opener

What time does the Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2024 season opener start?

The Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2024 season opener will begin at 8:00 PM IST.

Which TV channel will broadcast the Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2024 season opener?

The Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2024 season opener will be televised live on the  Star Sports Network.

Where to stream the Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2024 season opener live?

The Live streaming of the Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2024 season opener will be available on the  JioCinema app and website .

SQUADS
Royal Challengers Bengaluru:
Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik(w), Alzarri Joseph, Karn Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep, Reece Topley, Tom Curran, Swapnil Singh, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Lockie Ferguson, Mayank Dagar, Will Jacks, Suyash Prabhudessai, Anuj Rawat, Manoj Bhandage, Yash Dayal, Saurav Chauhan, Rajan Kumar, Himanshu Sharma
Chennai Super Kings:
Rachin Ravindra, Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Ajinkya Rahane, Sameer Rizvi, Daryl Mitchell, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w), Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Maheesh Theekshana, Moeen Ali, Devon Conway, Mustafizur Rahman, Mitchell Santner, Tushar Deshpande, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Prashant Solanki, Mukesh Choudhary, Simarjeet Singh, RS Hangargekar, Shaik Rasheed, Nishant Sindhu, Aravelly Avanish

