IPL 2024: Tickets sales for CSK vs RCB game to begin online on March 18

The tickets sales will begin at 9:30 am and will be available only through the Paytm app or the insider.in website.

Published : Mar 16, 2024 15:58 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Royal Challengers Bangalore's Faf du Plessis plays a shot, during the Indian Premier League 2023 (IPL 2023) match between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK). | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K/ The Hindu
FILE PHOTO: Royal Challengers Bangalore’s Faf du Plessis plays a shot, during the Indian Premier League 2023 (IPL 2023) match between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK). | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K/ The Hindu
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Royal Challengers Bangalore’s Faf du Plessis plays a shot, during the Indian Premier League 2023 (IPL 2023) match between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK). | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K/ The Hindu

The online sale of tickets for the inaugural Indian Premier League (IPL) game between Chennai Super Kings and the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Tata IPL 2024 will start on the 18th of March 2024.

The tickets for the game to be played on the 22nd of March 2024 at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chepauk, Chennai will be sold from 9:30 AM onwards on the 18th of March 2024 (Monday) through the the Paytm app or the insider.in website.

Points to note regarding the IPL opener:

- MA Chidambaram stadium is plastic free zone and no plastic bags or any other plastic related items will be allowed inside the premises.

- RO treated Free drinking water facility is available for public in all stands.

- Patrons buying online tickets will be allowed entry by scanning e-tickets with barcode/ QR code at the gate. Patrons will be denied entry if scanners find them to be duplicate

- Entry gates will be opened at 4.30pm for the inaugural game on 22nd of March

