IPL 2024: Sunrisers Hyderabad team preview, season prediction, SWOT anlaysis, predicted XI, squads

Trying to accommodate eight players into four slots raises challenges for team balance. The hefty ₹20.5 crore investment in Cummins suggested a potential leadership shift under head coach Daniel Vettori, and it was confirmed when SRH announced Cummins as captain for the next season. Travis Head’s impressive T20 strike rate of 152-plus in 2024 may impact the position of last season’s captain, Aiden Markram.
Choosing Markram might mean missing out on players like Heinrich Klaasen and Glenn Phillips. Additionally, only one among Marco Jansen, Fazalhaq Farooqi, or Wanindu Hasaranga may find a spot in the playing XI, with Hasaranga having an edge due to the existing Indian pace trio of Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik, and T. Natarajan.
Beyond overseas slots, Sunrisers have clear roles for Indian players, including Mayank Agarwal, Rahul Tripathi, Abhishek Sharma, the second-highest run-getter in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) this season, and Washington Sundar. With the addition of Upendra Yadav, who scored at a whopping rate of 172 in the SMAT, the team aims to bolster its lower-middle order.
Prediction
Predicted XI: Mayank Agarwal, Travis Head, Rahul Tripathi, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Upendra Yadav, Pat Cummins (c), Washington Sundar, Wanindu Hasaranga, Umran Malik, T. Natarajan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar.
Squad: Glenn Phillips (NZ), Upendra Singh Yadav, Heinrich Klaasen (SA), Abdul Samad, Aiden Markram (SA), Rahul Tripathi, Mayank Agarwal, Travis Head (AUS), Anmolpreet Singh, Washington Sundar, Abhishek Sharma, Shahbaz Ahmed, Sanvir Singh, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Marco Jansen (SA), Pat Cummins (AUS), T. Natarajan, Mayank Markande, Umran Malik, Wanindu Hasaranga (SL), Jaydev Unadkat, Akash Singh, Fazalhaq Farooqi (AFG), Jhathavedh Subramanyan.
