IPL memories: Manvinder Bisla – The innings of a lifetime

Manvinder Bisla, like many aspiring domestic cricketers, nurtured dreams of donning the national colours and playing before a boisterous crowd.

Although he never went on to play international cricket, there came a turning point in 2012 when Bisla played a match-winning innings of 48-ball 89 to help the Kolkata Knight Riders beat Chennai Super Kings to secure its maiden Indian Premier League title.

Reflecting on his cricket journey, Bisla, a wicketkeeper-batter who grew up during the era of MS Dhoni, Parthiv Patel, and Dinesh Karthik, expresses, “Not having played for India, IPL is the next best thing that could have happened to me.” Despite moments like a match-winning partnership of 200 with Dhoni for Air India Blue in 2009, the IPL triumph stands unparalleled.

He fondly recalls a special moment with KKR’s co-owner, Shah Rukh Khan, who always encouraged him. “‘I trusted you. You did it,’ he said after the final. Those kind words are better than any gift,” Bisla emphasises.

Having debuted with Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings) in 2010 after being part of the 2009 IPL-winning Deccan Chargers’ setup, Bisla cherished playing alongside cricketing legends like Brett Lee, Irfan Pathan, Kumar Sangakkara, Mahela Jayawardene, and Yuvraj Singh. “Yuvi paaji is someone who I have always admired,” he shares.

While acknowledging the financial stability the league brings, he also highlights the joy of seeing his family happy after his remarkable innings.

Now at 39, Bisla looks back at his career with contentment, stating, “I have no regrets. I tried my best and am thankful to God for everything.

“You’ve to be special to put on the blue shirt. It is important that you stay 100 per cent committed. After that, if you don’t get it, you accept and move on.”

The journey, though lacking an international cap, is one he accepts with peace and gratitude.