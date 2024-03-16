MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

IPL memories: Manvinder Bisla – The innings of a lifetime

Manvinder Bisla’s 89 in the final against Chennai Super Kings was his highest score of the 2012 IPL season.

Published : Mar 16, 2024 12:15 IST - 2 MINS READ

Santadeep Dey
Santadeep Dey
Although he never went on to play international cricket, there came a turning point in 2012 when Bisla played a match-winning innings of 48-ball 89 to help the Kolkata Knight Riders beat Chennai Super Kings to secure its maiden Indian Premier League title.
Although he never went on to play international cricket, there came a turning point in 2012 when Bisla played a match-winning innings of 48-ball 89 to help the Kolkata Knight Riders beat Chennai Super Kings to secure its maiden Indian Premier League title. | Photo Credit: K. PICHUMANI
infoIcon

Although he never went on to play international cricket, there came a turning point in 2012 when Bisla played a match-winning innings of 48-ball 89 to help the Kolkata Knight Riders beat Chennai Super Kings to secure its maiden Indian Premier League title. | Photo Credit: K. PICHUMANI

Manvinder Bisla, like many aspiring domestic cricketers, nurtured dreams of donning the national colours and playing before a boisterous crowd.

Although he never went on to play international cricket, there came a turning point in 2012 when Bisla played a match-winning innings of 48-ball 89 to help the Kolkata Knight Riders beat Chennai Super Kings to secure its maiden Indian Premier League title.

ALSO READ
IPL 2024: Who is Jake Fraser-McGurk? Delhi Capitals’ new recruit who holds the fastest century record to his name

Reflecting on his cricket journey, Bisla, a wicketkeeper-batter who grew up during the era of MS Dhoni, Parthiv Patel, and Dinesh Karthik, expresses, “Not having played for India, IPL is the next best thing that could have happened to me.” Despite moments like a match-winning partnership of 200 with Dhoni for Air India Blue in 2009, the IPL triumph stands unparalleled.

He fondly recalls a special moment with KKR’s co-owner, Shah Rukh Khan, who always encouraged him. “‘I trusted you. You did it,’ he said after the final. Those kind words are better than any gift,” Bisla emphasises.

Having debuted with Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings) in 2010 after being part of the 2009 IPL-winning Deccan Chargers’ setup, Bisla cherished playing alongside cricketing legends like Brett Lee, Irfan Pathan, Kumar Sangakkara, Mahela Jayawardene, and Yuvraj Singh. “Yuvi  paaji is someone who I have always admired,” he shares.

ALSO READ
IPL 2024: Ngidi ruled out with injury; Delhi Capitals signs Fraser-McGurk as replacement

While acknowledging the financial stability the league brings, he also highlights the joy of seeing his family happy after his remarkable innings.

Now at 39, Bisla looks back at his career with contentment, stating, “I have no regrets. I tried my best and am thankful to God for everything.

“You’ve to be special to put on the blue shirt. It is important that you stay 100 per cent committed. After that, if you don’t get it, you accept and move on.”

The journey, though lacking an international cap, is one he accepts with peace and gratitude.

Related Topics

IPL /

IPL 2024 /

Chennai Super Kings /

Kolkata Knight Riders

Latest on Sportstar

  1. NBA Roundup: Pelicans take season series vs Clippers
    Reuters
  2. IPL memories: Sai Kishore – Spinning into the spotlight
    Ayan Acharya
  3. IPL memories: Manvinder Bisla – The innings of a lifetime
    Santadeep Dey
  4. IPL 2024: Rajasthan Royals team preview, season prediction, SWOT analysis, predicted XI, squad
    Sahil Mathur
  5. IPL 2024: Sunrisers Hyderabad team preview, season prediction, SWOT anlaysis, predicted XI, squads
    Abhishek Saini
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

I am expecting two badminton medals in Paris, says Olympian Aparna Popat

Aparna Popat
Tamil Nadu’s Baba Indrajith and Vijay Shankar run between the wickets during the Ranji Trophy match between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium.

Ranji Trophy 2023-24: No dearth of drama as India’s premier First-Class tournament heads into knockouts

Dhruva Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on IPL

  1. IPL memories: Sai Kishore – Spinning into the spotlight
    Ayan Acharya
  2. IPL memories: Manvinder Bisla – The innings of a lifetime
    Santadeep Dey
  3. IPL 2024: From Dhoni to Cummins, meet the 10 captains who will lead the sides in the upcoming season
    Team Sportstar
  4. IPL 2024: Chennai Super Kings handed injury scare after Pathirana sustains hamstring problem
    Team Sportstar
  5. IPL 2024: Lucknow Super Giants hires Lance Klusener as assistant coach
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. NBA Roundup: Pelicans take season series vs Clippers
    Reuters
  2. IPL memories: Sai Kishore – Spinning into the spotlight
    Ayan Acharya
  3. IPL memories: Manvinder Bisla – The innings of a lifetime
    Santadeep Dey
  4. IPL 2024: Rajasthan Royals team preview, season prediction, SWOT analysis, predicted XI, squad
    Sahil Mathur
  5. IPL 2024: Sunrisers Hyderabad team preview, season prediction, SWOT anlaysis, predicted XI, squads
    Abhishek Saini
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment