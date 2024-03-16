MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

McKeown goes close to 100m backstroke world record ahead of Paris 2024 Olympics

Kaylee McKeown went close to her own 100m backstroke world record Saturday, hitting the wall at the NSW State Championships in the sixth-fastest time ever.

Published : Mar 16, 2024 17:01 IST , Sydney - 1 MIN READ

AFP
Kaylee Mckeown of Australia in action.
Kaylee Mckeown of Australia in action. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Kaylee Mckeown of Australia in action. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Kaylee McKeown went close to her own 100m backstroke world record on Saturday, hitting the wall at the NSW State Championships in the sixth-fastest time ever.

The Australian 22-year-old touched in 57.57 seconds, just shy of her world best 57.33 as she ramps up preparations for the defence of her Olympic title in Paris.

She blitzed home at Sydney Olympic Park Aquatic Centre ahead of 200m freestyle world record holder Mollie O’Callaghan (58.71) and now owns all six quickest times in history.

McKeown is the first woman to hold world records in the three backstroke disciplines and will head to the Olympics as a raging favourite.

READ | Kaylee McKeown on fire in Sydney as she warms up for Olympics

Fellow Olympic champion Ariarne Titmus took out the 400m freestyle title in 4:02.39, narrowly ahead of Lani Pallister (4:02.65) and more than eight seconds clear of third-placed Jamie Perkins.

Like McKeown, Titmus will be the woman to beat in Paris as the defending champion and world record holder who owns four of the six fastest times ever.

But American great Katie Ledecky and Canadian teenager Summer McIntosh will be key threats.

Olympic bronze medallist Emma McKeon clinched the 100m butterfly title in 57.37 but was relegated to joint second alongside O’Callaghan in the 50m freestyle by Bronte Campbell (24.64).

The NSW State Championships, which conclude on Sunday, are an important stepping stone towards Australia’s Olympic trials in June.

Related Topics

Kaylee McKeown /

World Record /

Swimming /

Ariarne Titmus /

Summer McIntosh /

Katie Ledecky

Latest on Sportstar

  1. McKeown goes close to 100m backstroke world record ahead of Paris 2024 Olympics
    AFP
  2. With no F1 seat on the horizon, Jehan Daruvala aims to create a legacy in Formula E
    Karthik Mudaliar
  3. WPL 2024: Bound by brilliance, Smriti Mandhana and Meg Lanning eye maiden title in epic showdown
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
  4. Lifter Achinta Sheuli caught entering women’s hostel at night, expelled from national camp
    PTI
  5. BAN vs SL: Bangladesh removes Liton for third ODI against Sri Lanka
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

I am expecting two badminton medals in Paris, says Olympian Aparna Popat

Aparna Popat
Tamil Nadu’s Baba Indrajith and Vijay Shankar run between the wickets during the Ranji Trophy match between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium.

Ranji Trophy 2023-24: No dearth of drama as India’s premier First-Class tournament heads into knockouts

Dhruva Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Swimming

  1. McKeown goes close to 100m backstroke world record ahead of Paris 2024 Olympics
    AFP
  2. Kaylee McKeown on fire in Sydney as she warms up for Olympics
    AFP
  3. ‘Not greedy’ Sjostrom all in for 50m freestyle gold at Paris 2024 Olympics
    Reuters
  4. China’s Pan Zhanle wins men’s 100m freestyle world title
    AFP
  5. Haughey eases into 100m freestyle semis at Doha
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. McKeown goes close to 100m backstroke world record ahead of Paris 2024 Olympics
    AFP
  2. With no F1 seat on the horizon, Jehan Daruvala aims to create a legacy in Formula E
    Karthik Mudaliar
  3. WPL 2024: Bound by brilliance, Smriti Mandhana and Meg Lanning eye maiden title in epic showdown
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
  4. Lifter Achinta Sheuli caught entering women’s hostel at night, expelled from national camp
    PTI
  5. BAN vs SL: Bangladesh removes Liton for third ODI against Sri Lanka
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment