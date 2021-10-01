IPL 2021: Rajasthan Royals faces Chennai Super Kings in must-win game

Rajasthan Royals will take on table-topper Chennai Super Kings in Abu Dhabi on Saturday.

Royals, currently placed seventh with just four wins, need to win their remaining three matches to have any hope of reaching the playoffs.

Ever since the team landed in UAE, the team has struggled without many star players and has been outplayed in the last three games. If not for Kartik Tyagi’s brilliant final over against Punjab Kings, the team would not even have the solitary win that it has had in the UAE.

The main problem for the team has been its misfiring middle order with an over-reliance on skipper Sanju Samson.

Even in the last game against Royal Challengers Bangalore, a good start was squandered, as it slumped from 100/1 to 149/9.

Comfortably placed

CSK, on the other hand, has no pressure after it sealed its playoff berth with a six-wicket win over Sunrisers Hyderabad on Thursday.

With nine wins from 11 matches, the team can now experiment with players who have not played regularly, and coach Stephen Fleming stated that the team would look into it.

“We will certainly talk about how we can manage our players, making sure that we manage the team that played today (on Thursday) and also the opportunities for guys who are on the fringe. So we have (been) afforded that luxury now, but we won't be too experimental,” said Fleming.