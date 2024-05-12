MagazineBuy Print

CSK vs RR IPL 2024 Live Streaming info: When and where to watch Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals match today?

CSK vs RR IPL 2024: Get the live streaming info for the Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals match in Chennai on Sunday.

Published : May 12, 2024 07:05 IST , CHENNAI - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
RR’s Jos Buttler during the practice session ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 match.
RR’s Jos Buttler during the practice session ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 match. | Photo Credit: B. Jothi Ramalingam / The Hindu
infoIcon

RR’s Jos Buttler during the practice session ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 match. | Photo Credit: B. Jothi Ramalingam / The Hindu

Chennai Super Kings will take Rajasthan Royals in the IPL 2024 match at the M.A Chidambaram stadium on Sunday.

While CSK will try to stay afloat in the race to playoffs, RR will look to officially qualify to the next stage.

Here is all you need to know before the CSK vs RR IPL 2024 match:

Where will the Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals match be played?

The Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2024 match will be played at the M.A Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

When will the Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals match be played?

The Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2024 match will be played on May 12, 2024.

What time will the Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals match start?

The Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2024 match will start at 3:30 PM IST.

What time will the toss for the Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals match take place?

The toss for the Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2024 match will take place at 3:00 PM IST.

Which TV channel will broadcast Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals match on May 12?

The Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2024 match will be broadcast live on the  Star Sports Network in India.

How can one watch the live streaming of Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2024 match online?

The Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2024 match will be streamed live on the  JioCinema app and website.

