MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

CSK vs RR Toss result, IPL 2024: Rajasthan Royals wins toss and opts to bat vs Chennai Super Kings; Playing XIs out

CSK vs RR: Check the toss result and updates from the IPL 2024 match between Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals in Chennai.

Published : May 12, 2024 14:07 IST , CHENNAI - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Chennai Super Kings’ Ruturaj Gaikwad in action.
Chennai Super Kings’ Ruturaj Gaikwad in action. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Chennai Super Kings’ Ruturaj Gaikwad in action. | Photo Credit: AP

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will host Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the M.A Chidambaram Stadium in a bid to keep itself in the race to playoffs.

Follow - CSK vs RR Live Score 

Toss - CSK vs RR

Rajasthan Royals wins the toss and opts to bat.

CSK brings Theekshana in place of Mitchell Santner.

Playing XI - CSK vs RR

Chennai Super Kings: Rachin Ravindra, Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Daryl Mitchell, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w), Shardul Thakur, Tushar Deshpande, Simarjeet Singh, Maheesh Theekshana

Impact subs: Ajinkya Rahane, Sameer Rizvi, Prashant Solanki, Ajay Mandal, Mukesh Choudhary

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(w/c), Riyan Parag, Shubham Dubey, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal

Impact subs: Rovman Powell, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Nandre Burger, Tanush Kotian, Keshav Maharaj

Pitch report - CSK vs RR

No grass on the surface. With the heat, the pitch will dry out. If there is a little bit of moisture, it could be slightly tacky and sticky at the start. There will be usual turn. CSK have played on this particular pitch twice this season, and scored more than 200 both times, say Daren Ganga and Pommie Mbangwa.

M.A Chidambaram - Toss and match results in IPL 2024

Team winning the toss: Wins - 3; Loss - 3

Team batting first: Wins - 2; Loss - 4

CSK - Toss and match results in IPL 2024

Result after winning toss: Wins - 1; Loss - 1

Result after losing toss: Wins - 5; Loss - 5

RR - Toss and match results in IPL 2024

Result after winning toss: Wins - 6; Loss - 1

Result after losing toss: Wins - 2; Loss - 1

Related Topics

Chennai Super Kings /

Rajasthan Royals /

IPL 2024

Latest on Sportstar

  1. CSK vs RR Toss result, IPL 2024: Rajasthan Royals wins toss and opts to bat vs Chennai Super Kings; Playing XIs out
    Team Sportstar
  2. CSK vs RR Live Score IPL 2024: Rajasthan Royals wins toss, elects to bat; Theekshana replaces Santner in playing XI
    Team Sportstar
  3. IPL 2024: Teams with most home wins in Indian Premier League
    Team Sportstar
  4. BAN vs ZIM, 5th T20I: Zimbabwe win final match to avoid series sweep against Bangladesh
    AP
  5. CSK vs RR, IPL 2024: Head-to-head record for Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals; overall stats, most runs, wickets
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Offside: From outsider to top contender, Candidates winner Gukesh is on the move

Ayon Sengupta
Acing the challenge: D. Gukesh won the 2024 FIDE Candidates after a draw against Hikaru Nakamura (USA), with Ian Nepomniachtchi (Russia) and Fabiano Caruana (USA) also drawing their match.

How ‘ambitious’ Gukesh won Candidates 2024 and got closer to conquering the world 

Rakesh Rao
+ SEE all Stories

More on IPL News

  1. CSK vs RR Toss result, IPL 2024: Rajasthan Royals wins toss and opts to bat vs Chennai Super Kings; Playing XIs out
    Team Sportstar
  2. CSK vs RR, IPL 2024: Head-to-head record for Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals; overall stats, most runs, wickets
    Team Sportstar
  3. CSK vs RR Live Score IPL 2024: Rajasthan Royals wins toss, elects to bat; Theekshana replaces Santner in playing XI
    Team Sportstar
  4. RCB vs DC head to head stats, IPL 2024: H2H records for Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Delhi Capitals; most runs, wickets and other numbers
    Team Sportstar
  5. IPL 2024: ‘We win together, we lose together’, says Nitish Rana about KKR’s winning mantra
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. CSK vs RR Toss result, IPL 2024: Rajasthan Royals wins toss and opts to bat vs Chennai Super Kings; Playing XIs out
    Team Sportstar
  2. CSK vs RR Live Score IPL 2024: Rajasthan Royals wins toss, elects to bat; Theekshana replaces Santner in playing XI
    Team Sportstar
  3. IPL 2024: Teams with most home wins in Indian Premier League
    Team Sportstar
  4. BAN vs ZIM, 5th T20I: Zimbabwe win final match to avoid series sweep against Bangladesh
    AP
  5. CSK vs RR, IPL 2024: Head-to-head record for Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals; overall stats, most runs, wickets
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment