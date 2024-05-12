CSK vs RR Toss result, IPL 2024: Rajasthan Royals wins toss and opts to bat vs Chennai Super Kings; Playing XIs out

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will host Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the M.A Chidambaram Stadium in a bid to keep itself in the race to playoffs.
Rajasthan Royals wins the toss and opts to bat.
CSK brings Theekshana in place of Mitchell Santner.
Chennai Super Kings: Rachin Ravindra, Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Daryl Mitchell, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w), Shardul Thakur, Tushar Deshpande, Simarjeet Singh, Maheesh Theekshana
Impact subs: Ajinkya Rahane, Sameer Rizvi, Prashant Solanki, Ajay Mandal, Mukesh Choudhary
Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(w/c), Riyan Parag, Shubham Dubey, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal
Impact subs: Rovman Powell, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Nandre Burger, Tanush Kotian, Keshav Maharaj
No grass on the surface. With the heat, the pitch will dry out. If there is a little bit of moisture, it could be slightly tacky and sticky at the start. There will be usual turn. CSK have played on this particular pitch twice this season, and scored more than 200 both times, say Daren Ganga and Pommie Mbangwa.
M.A Chidambaram - Toss and match results in IPL 2024
Team winning the toss: Wins - 3; Loss - 3
Team batting first: Wins - 2; Loss - 4
CSK - Toss and match results in IPL 2024
Result after winning toss: Wins - 1; Loss - 1
Result after losing toss: Wins - 5; Loss - 5
RR - Toss and match results in IPL 2024
Result after winning toss: Wins - 6; Loss - 1
Result after losing toss: Wins - 2; Loss - 1
