Pat Cummins donates $50,000 to PM Cares Fund in battle against COVID-19

Australia and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) pacer Pat Cummins has contributed $50,000 to the PM Cares Fund in the fight against COVID-19.

"There has been quite a bit of discussion over here as to whether it is appropriate for the IPL to continue while Covid-19 infection rates remain high. I'm advised that the Indian government is of the view that playing the IPL while the population is in lockdown provides a few hours of joy and respite each day at an otherwise difficult time for the country," Cummins said in a statement on Twitter.

"I encourage my fellow IPL players - and anyone else around the world who has been touched by India's passion and generosity - to contribute. I will kick it off with $50,000." [1 AUD = 58.23 INR; 50,000 AUD ~ 29,12,000 INR]

Many Australian players left IPL 2021 early as the coronavirus crisis in India worsened, with Adam Zampa and Kane Richardson choosing to follow AJ Tye home.

READ | IPL 2021: COVID-19 surge in India making Aussies 'nervous', says David Hussey

Last week, Rajasthan Royals batsman Liam Livingstone opted to return to England citing "bubble fatigue" after spending much of the last 10 months moving in and out of biosecure environments.

Meanwhile, India and Delhi Capitals spin spearhead Ravichandran Ashwin cut short his IPL season on April 25 to be with family.

The eight-team IPL 2021, which began on April 9, started with matches in Chennai and Mumbai and will now shift to the national capital Delhi and Ahmedabad.