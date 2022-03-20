IPL 2022: Great that KKR has retained most of its squad - Cummins

Pat Cummins says he is excited to play IPL 2022 for the Kolkata Knight Riders.

"Really excited. It's been great that most of the squad has been able to kept together. So, most of the players and staff know really really well," he said ahead of the third Test between Australia and Pakistan.

KKR has named India batter Shreyas Iyer as captain, and having shared the dressing room with him in the 2017 edition of the IPL, Cummins looks forward to joining forces with him once again.

"Shreyas, I played with at Delhi (Daredevils), we got on really well. He's seem like a very calm guy and seems in form at the moment. I'm so excited to go over there, I have some close friends I will be playing alongside, can't wait," he said.

The IPL will begin on March 26.