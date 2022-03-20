Chinnaswamy Stadium receives one demerit point for 'below average' pitch

Javagal Srinath of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees has rated the pitch at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru — used for the second Test between India and Sri Lanka — as “below average”, the International Cricket Council said in a release on Sunday.

The venue has received one demerit point under the ICC Pitch and Outfield Monitoring Process.

Srinath said: “The pitch offered a lot of turn on the first day itself, and though it improved with every session, in my view, it was not an even contest between bat and ball.”

Srinath’s report was forwarded to the Board of Control for Cricket in India.

India's star-studded batters scored 252 and 303/9 in their two innings with Shreyas Iyer top-scoring with 92. Sri Lanka captain Dimuth Karunaratne's grinding 107 off 174 balls, albeit for a losing cause, was one of the highlight of the game. The islanders were skittled out for 109 in the first innings, while Karunaratne's knock salvaged a bit of pride taking the total to 208 in the second.