IPL 2022 IPL News IPL News David Warner breaks Chris Gayle's record for most T20 fifties IPL 2022: The Delhi Capitals opener slammed his 89th half-century to go past Chris Gayle, who has 88 fifties against his name. Team Sportstar 05 May, 2022 20:29 IST David Warner recorded his 89th half-century to break Chris Gayle's record at the Wankhede Stadium on Thursday. - SPORTZPICS Team Sportstar 05 May, 2022 20:29 IST David Warner broke Chris Gayle's record for most half-centuries in T20 cricket during an IPL 2022 match between Delhi Capitals and his old franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Brabourne Stadium on Thursday. He reached his 50 with a four, off 34 balls.The Delhi opener slammed his 89th half-century to go past Chris Gayle, who has 88 half-centuries to his tally. They are followed by Virat Kohli (77), Aaron Finch (70) and Rohit Sharma (69) in the top five. DC vs SRH LIVE Score, IPL 2022: Warner, Powell lead Delhi past 100 vs Hyderabad; Pant falls to Gopal The 35-year-old also leads the list in the IPL with 54 fifties from 158 innings.Overall, Chris Gayle leads the charts with the most fifty-plus scores (110), adding 22 hundreds to his 88 fifties. Warner, who has eight centuries to his name, is second on the table with 97 fifty-plus scores.