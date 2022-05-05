David Warner breaks Chris Gayle's record for most T20 fifties

David Warner broke Chris Gayle's record for most half-centuries in T20 cricket during an IPL 2022 match between Delhi Capitals and his old franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Brabourne Stadium on Thursday. He reached his 50 with a four, off 34 balls.

The Delhi opener slammed his 89th half-century to go past Chris Gayle, who has 88 half-centuries to his tally. They are followed by Virat Kohli (77), Aaron Finch (70) and Rohit Sharma (69) in the top five.

DC vs SRH LIVE Score, IPL 2022: Warner, Powell lead Delhi past 100 vs Hyderabad; Pant falls to Gopal

The 35-year-old also leads the list in the IPL with 54 fifties from 158 innings.

Overall, Chris Gayle leads the charts with the most fifty-plus scores (110), adding 22 hundreds to his 88 fifties. Warner, who has eight centuries to his name, is second on the table with 97 fifty-plus scores.