Devon Conway hits 1000th six of IPL 2023

Team Sportstar
Chennai 20 May, 2023 15:41 IST
CSK’s Devon Conway in action in IPL 2023.

CSK’s Devon Conway in action in IPL 2023. | Photo Credit: Ragu R / The Hindu

Chennai Super Kings batter Devon Conway on Saturday hit the 1000th six of the 2023 edition of the Indian Premier League during the side’s match against the Delhi Capitals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

In the second over of the game, Conway charged down the track to hammer the first six of the match over bowler Lalit Yadav’s head. It crashed straight into the sightscreen.

Kolkata Knight Riders, thus far, has hit the most sixes in this edition - 118. DC with 61 is the team which has fared the worst when it comes to maximums.

1062 sixes, hit in 2022, are the highest-ever registered during the course of an entire season. While that translates to an average of 14.55 sixes per game, this season may see better numbers, for at the time of writing, teams were hitting sixes at a rate of 14.92 per fixture.

