MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

IPL 2024: Dhoni allowed to come in as late as No. 8 with ‘Impact Player’ rule, says Hussey

The ‘Impact Player’ rule, introduced from 2023 edition, allows each franchise to name five substitutes, one of whom could come on as a substitute during the course of the match.

Published : Mar 27, 2024 17:06 IST , CHENNAI - 2 MINS READ

PTI
FILE PHOTO: CSK batter MS Dhoni.
FILE PHOTO: CSK batter MS Dhoni. | Photo Credit: VIJAY SONEJI/THE HINDU
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: CSK batter MS Dhoni. | Photo Credit: VIJAY SONEJI/THE HINDU

Chennai Super Kings batting coach Michael Hussey said that the ‘Impact Player’ rule has lengthened its batting order, allowing former skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni to come in as late as number eight during this IPL.

The ‘Impact Player’ rule, introduced from 2023 edition, allows each franchise to name five substitutes, one of whom could come on as a substitute during the course of the match.

Playing against Gujarat Titans here on Tuesday, CSK managed to post a match-winning total of 206 for six.

However, with seven batters coming out to bat, there were no signs of Dhoni coming in even as his fans got a bit impatient.

“It’s definitely been a directive from head coach (Stephen) Fleming to keep pushing the game forward. The ‘Impact Player’ has lengthened the batting order, with MSD at number eight, which is crazy, and he is batting well (in the nets) at the moment,” Hussey told reporters during the post-game media interaction.

ALSO READ | Hussey hails Rachin Ravindra for making fast start to IPL career

“Because of this, the batters up the order can take the positive (attacking) route. They certainly have the backing from the coaches and the captain. Even if they get out doing so, it’s fine, and they won’t be criticised. We want to keep playing fast.”

It was two in two for new CSK skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad, replacing Dhoni, while Hussey termed him a ‘cricket-savvy guy’.

“Rutu is fantastic and very well-prepared. He, along with Fleming and MSD get together to talk tactics before the game,” he reckoned.

“But, the way he changes the field, he has a clear mindset, and the message to the bowlers is also clear. He does have some good support around him, but he is a smart and cricket-savvy guy who understands the game well, and he’s got a good team to work with as well.”

One of the players being talked about for CSK was Sameer Rizvi, who struck ace GT spinner Rashid Khan for two sixes, and Hussey was all-praise for his natural hitting ability.

“He’s got some natural hitting ability, especially against the spinners. He can hit a long way and is very clean. But it’s still a big task for him to come out and hit arguably the best T20 bowler for a six off the first ball,” he attested.

Promoting a rookie ahead of Dhoni was “masterstroke” according to Hussey.

“It was a masterstroke from the think-tank as well, as we were expecting MSD to come out and play the last few balls. But, they realised Rizvi’s got some natural power against spin, and he delivered. The crowd loved it too.”

Related stories

Related Topics

Chennai Super Kings /

IPL 2024 /

Michael Hussey /

MS Dhoni /

Sameer Rizvi

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Soccer Safari: Former India footballers Vineeth and Rino’s nationwide talent expedition holds promise of a brighter future
    Joan Mathew Jacob
  2. IPL 2024: Dhoni advised to play my natural game, says Rizvi after his crucial maiden knock for CSK
    PTI
  3. IPL 2024: Dhoni allowed to come in as late as No. 8 with ‘Impact Player’ rule, says Hussey
    PTI
  4. SRH vs MI Live Toss Update, IPL 2024: Who will win the coin flip - Sunrisers Hyderabad or Mumbai Indians?
    Team Sportstar
  5. Miami Open 2024: Bopanna-Ebden duo reaches semifinals
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Need a level playing field in sports administration

Ayon Sengupta
Much-awaited return: Rishabh Pant will lead Delhi Capitals in IPL 2024. Meanwhile, Hardik Pandya returned to competitive cricket at the recently concluded DY Patil T20 Tournament.

Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya in IPL 2024 spotlight as T20 World Cup selection looms

Amol Karhadkar
+ SEE all Stories

More on IPL News

  1. IPL 2024: Dhoni advised to play my natural game, says Rizvi after his crucial maiden knock for CSK
    PTI
  2. IPL 2024: Dhoni allowed to come in as late as No. 8 with ‘Impact Player’ rule, says Hussey
    PTI
  3. SRH vs MI Live Toss Update, IPL 2024: Who will win the coin flip - Sunrisers Hyderabad or Mumbai Indians?
    Team Sportstar
  4. IPL 2024: Shivam Dube no longer ducks and defends against short ball, thanks to Dhoni
    PTI
  5. IPL 2024: Any team is bound to miss a bowler like Shami - Mohit Sharma after GT’s loss to CSK
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Soccer Safari: Former India footballers Vineeth and Rino’s nationwide talent expedition holds promise of a brighter future
    Joan Mathew Jacob
  2. IPL 2024: Dhoni advised to play my natural game, says Rizvi after his crucial maiden knock for CSK
    PTI
  3. IPL 2024: Dhoni allowed to come in as late as No. 8 with ‘Impact Player’ rule, says Hussey
    PTI
  4. SRH vs MI Live Toss Update, IPL 2024: Who will win the coin flip - Sunrisers Hyderabad or Mumbai Indians?
    Team Sportstar
  5. Miami Open 2024: Bopanna-Ebden duo reaches semifinals
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment