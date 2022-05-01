Dhoni on CSK future: 'You will definitely see me in the yellow jersey'

Mahendra Singh Dhoni turned up for the coin toss for the first time in Indian Premier League 2022 for Chennai Super Kings' match against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) Stadium in Pune on Sunday.

"You will definitely see me in the yellow jersey. Whether it is this yellow jersey or some other yellow jersey, you will have to wait and watch," Mahendra Singh Dhoni said when asked about his future at the franchise by Danny Morrison.

Dhoni is returning to captain defending champion CSK after Ravindra Jadeja stepped down from the role on Saturday.

In the 213 matches in which Dhoni has led Super Kings - in the IPL and the now-defunct Champions League T20 (CL T20) - he has recorded 130 wins, suffered 81 losses and won a record six titles spanning across the two competitions. CSK's trophy cabinet has four IPL titles and two CL T20 crowns.

Ahead of IPL 2022, Dhoni had handed the captaincy to Jadeja. However, on Saturday, in a surprising captaincy switch, Dhoni was back at the helm of the four-time IPL champion.

"Ravindra Jadeja has decided to relinquish captaincy to focus and concentrate more on his game and has requested MS Dhoni to lead CSK. MS Dhoni has accepted to lead CSK in the larger interest and to allow Jadeja to focus on his game," a media statement from the franchise read.

Super Kings have had a tough IPL 2022 so far, having won only two of their first eight matches. They sit ninth on the points table ahead of the match against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Jadeja's performance has also suffered with the all-rounder scoring 112 runs and picking five wickets from eight matches in IPL 2022.