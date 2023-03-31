Tushar Deshpande becomes first Impact Player of IPL 2023, replaces Ambati Rayudu

Chennai Super Kings quick Tushar Deshpande became the first Impact Player of IPL 2023. He replaced Ambati Rayudu during Gujarat TItans’ run chase in Ahmedabad on Friday.

Deshpande was signed by CSK for Rs 20 lakh at the IPL auction in 2022. He had earlier played for the Delhi Capitals.

Shortly after, Sai Sudharsan replaced injured Kane Williamson’s in the run chase to be GT’s first Impact Player of the season.

An Impact Player is an amped-up substitute, who can contribute with both bat and ball – effectively converting an eleven-a-side game into a 12 vs 12 contest and disrupting the way teams have traditionally balanced themselves.

It had a dry run at the 2022 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) T20 tournament as teams utilised the innovation with varying levels of success.

The 131 games in the tournament (five were washed out) provided an opportunity to use 262 Impact Players. In SMAT, teams had to bring in their Impact Player before the 14th over of an inning, whereas in the IPL, the Impact Player can be introduced at any point in the inning.