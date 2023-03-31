IPL News

Tushar Deshpande becomes first Impact Player of IPL 2023, replaces Ambati Rayudu

An Impact Player is an amped-up substitute, who can contribute with both bat and ball – effectively converting an eleven-a-side game into a 12 vs 12 contest

Team Sportstar
31 March, 2023 21:54 IST
31 March, 2023 21:54 IST
Mumbai quick Tushar Deshpande plays for CSK in the IPL.

Mumbai quick Tushar Deshpande plays for CSK in the IPL. | Photo Credit: SUDHAKARA JAIN

An Impact Player is an amped-up substitute, who can contribute with both bat and ball – effectively converting an eleven-a-side game into a 12 vs 12 contest

Chennai Super Kings quick Tushar Deshpande became the first Impact Player of IPL 2023. He replaced Ambati Rayudu during Gujarat TItans’ run chase in Ahmedabad on Friday.

Deshpande was signed by CSK for Rs 20 lakh at the IPL auction in 2022. He had earlier played for the Delhi Capitals.

Shortly after, Sai Sudharsan replaced injured Kane Williamson’s in the run chase to be GT’s first Impact Player of the season.

An Impact Player is an amped-up substitute, who can contribute with both bat and ball – effectively converting an eleven-a-side game into a 12 vs 12 contest and disrupting the way teams have traditionally balanced themselves.

It had a dry run at the 2022 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) T20 tournament as teams utilised the innovation with varying levels of success.

The 131 games in the tournament (five were washed out) provided an opportunity to use 262 Impact Players. In SMAT, teams had to bring in their Impact Player before the 14th over of an inning, whereas in the IPL, the Impact Player can be introduced at any point in the inning.

Read more stories on IPL News.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

What went wrong for CSK and MI in IPL 2022? - Analysis

RR coach Sangakkara: 130 runs was never enough

Hardik Pandya: Goal is to win the World Cup no matter what

Slide shows

IPL 2019: MI beat KKR at home, finish on top of the table

KKR vs SRH: Rampaging Russell overshadows Warner whirlwind

IPL 2019: Debutants who could impress

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us