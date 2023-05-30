IPL News

CSK wins IPL 2023; Gaikwad, Conway open up after fifth title win

Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway put up a crucial opening stand of 74 runs in Chennai Super Kings’ five-wicket win over Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad to win the IPL 2023 title.

Team Sportstar
CHENNAI 30 May, 2023 06:19 IST
CHENNAI 30 May, 2023 06:19 IST
FILE PHOTO: CSK openers Devon Conway (right) and Ruturaj Gaikwad (right).

FILE PHOTO: CSK openers Devon Conway (right) and Ruturaj Gaikwad (right). | Photo Credit: R RAGU/The Hindu

Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway put up a crucial opening stand of 74 runs in Chennai Super Kings’ five-wicket win over Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad to win the IPL 2023 title.

Openers Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway played a crucial role in Chennai Super Kings’ five-wicket win over Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad to win the IPL 2023 title.

Also Read
Rayudu on ending career with CSK’s IPL 2023 title: “It’s a fairytale finish, couldn’t have asked for more”

Gaikwad and New Zealand’s Conway amassed 849 runs in opening partnership for CSK this season which includes 74 off just 39 balls in the summit clash. In a rain-affected final, Chennai eventually chased down the target of 171 in 15 overs with Ravindra Jadeja hitting Mohit Sharma for a four on the last ball.

“This one was more special because how last year went for us. To come back in style, to win games at Chepauk and to win away games. The way everyone contributed through the season. Jinks (Ajinkya Rahane), Conway.. Rayudu wasn’t getting balls. Would like to dedicate the win to Rayudu. Even today we were talking about having a good start. With wickets in hand, we thought we’ll easily chase down 12-13 an over in the end,” said Gaikwad, who scored 26 runs in the final.

Conway, who contributed 47 runs in the chase in the final, said, “I think just positive intent, swing for the hills. It has been great batting with Rutu, such a clean hitter of the ball. Our partnership has worked really well, left-right combination and we enjoy our game together. I think it has been great, the environment here is really great. Happy that we are heading in the right direction and great to be part of this group.”

Read more stories on IPL News.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

CSK’s IPL 2023: 5 reasons why MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings was successful this season

WATCH: Akash Madhwal’s fifer powers Mumbai Indians to 81-run win in Eliminator; LSG vs MI match analysis in five minutes

Who after Dhoni? CSK’s next captaincy candidates in IPL

Slide shows

CSK vs GT, IPL 2023 Final in Pictures: Chennai Super Kings lifts record-equalling fifth title

CSK vs GT, IPL 2023 Final in Pictures: Rain plays spoilsport in Ahmedabad; Title winner to be decided on reserve day

PBKS vs RR, IPL 2023: Punjab vs Rajasthan Match in Pictures

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us