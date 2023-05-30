CSK wins IPL 2023; Gaikwad, Conway open up after fifth title win

Openers Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway played a crucial role in Chennai Super Kings’ five-wicket win over Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad to win the IPL 2023 title.

Gaikwad and New Zealand’s Conway amassed 849 runs in opening partnership for CSK this season which includes 74 off just 39 balls in the summit clash. In a rain-affected final, Chennai eventually chased down the target of 171 in 15 overs with Ravindra Jadeja hitting Mohit Sharma for a four on the last ball.

“This one was more special because how last year went for us. To come back in style, to win games at Chepauk and to win away games. The way everyone contributed through the season. Jinks (Ajinkya Rahane), Conway.. Rayudu wasn’t getting balls. Would like to dedicate the win to Rayudu. Even today we were talking about having a good start. With wickets in hand, we thought we’ll easily chase down 12-13 an over in the end,” said Gaikwad, who scored 26 runs in the final.

Conway, who contributed 47 runs in the chase in the final, said, “I think just positive intent, swing for the hills. It has been great batting with Rutu, such a clean hitter of the ball. Our partnership has worked really well, left-right combination and we enjoy our game together. I think it has been great, the environment here is really great. Happy that we are heading in the right direction and great to be part of this group.”