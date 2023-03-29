IPL News

IPL 2023: How GT’s first home season in Ahmedabad will impact Playing XI and team strategy

IPL 2023: The tournament opener against Chennai Super Kings, which hinges on its spinners, could set the tone for Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Team Sportstar
29 March, 2023 16:18 IST
29 March, 2023 16:18 IST
Ahmedabad has hosted seven matches since the stadium’s makeover in 2020.

Ahmedabad has hosted seven matches since the stadium's makeover in 2020.

Gujarat Titans will start its first full-fledged home season after clinching the IPL 2022 title in its only appearance at the Narendra Modi Stadium, a venue that could soon transform into its unbreachable fortress.

Ahmedabad has hosted seven matches since the stadium’s makeover in 2020. The pitches have often worn a sluggish look. However, the limited IPL games in the last two seasons have seen varying degrees of grass on the surface. It has consequently produced contrasting results where the tinge of green has either helped the batters strike smoothly or assist the hit-the-deck seamers.

The Titans have a pace attack that can adeptly extract the best out of the surfaces. Mohammad Shami, captain Hardik Pandya, and Alzarri Joseph can surprise batters with the extra bounce. The wily Rashid Khan helms the spin chain.

Assuming tacky pitches would also be in play, the Titans’ latest acquisition Kane Williamson could be the key anchor in the top order. The trio of Shubman Gill, Hardik and David Miller – crucial to the team’s success last year – may need to reinvent themselves to up the scoring as the pitches wear out. The tournament opener against Chennai Super Kings, which hinges on its spinners, could set the tone. Hardik’s men will also travel to Delhi, Mohali, Lucknow, Kolkata and Jaipur before sealing the away leg on high-scoring pitches in Mumbai and Bengaluru.

Ties and No Results have not been considered for below stats.

NARENDRA MODI STADIUM, AHMEDABAD
Average first-innings score at Narendra Modi Stadium159.8 (19 matches)
Average first-innings winning score at Narendra Modi Stadium172.2 (8 matches)
% Teams winning batting first at Narendra Modi Stadium42.10 (8 of 19 matches)
% Teams winning chasing at Narendra Modi Stadium52.63 (10 of 19 matches)
Average Powerplay score at Narendra Modi Stadium46.63
Average death overs (17-20) score at Narendra Modi Stadium34.29

