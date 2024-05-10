GT vs CSK head-to-head, IPL 2024: Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings overall stats; most runs, wickets

Gujarat Titans will host the Chennai Super Kings at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday looking for a win to jump up from the tenth spot on the table. A win for CSK will help it solidify third place and increase its chances of finishing in the top four.
Here are all the head-to-head stats you need to know ahead of the match:
GT vs CSK HEAD-TO-HEAD IN IPL
GT vs CSK HEAD-TO-HEAD IN IPL IN AHMEDABAD
GT OVERALL RECORD IN IPL IN AHMEDABAD
MOST RUNS IN GT VS CSK IPL MATCHES
|Batter
|Inns.
|Runs
|Avg.
|SR
|HS
|Ruturaj Gaikwad (CSK)
|6
|350
|58.33
|144.03
|92
|Wriddhiman Saha (GT)
|6
|190
|38.00
|120.25
|67*
|Shubman Gill (GT)
|6
|170
|28.33
|145.29
|63
MOST WICKETS IN GT VS CSK IPL MATCHES
|Bowler
|Inns.
|Wkts.
|Econ.
|Avg.
|BBI
|Mohammed Shami (GT)
|5
|7
|6.57
|17.85
|2/19
|Matheesha Pathirana (CSK)
|4
|7
|8.83
|13.00
|2/24
|Rashid Khan (GT)
|6
|6
|9.39
|36.00
|2/26
