GT vs CSK head-to-head, IPL 2024: Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings overall stats; most runs, wickets

Gujarat Titans will host the Chennai Super Kings at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday looking for a win to jump up from the tenth spot on the table. A win for CSK will help it solidify third place and increase its chances of finishing in the top four.

Here are all the head-to-head stats you need to know ahead of the match:

GT vs CSK HEAD-TO-HEAD IN IPL Matches played: 6 Gujarat Titans won: 3 Chennai Super Kings won: 3 Last result: CSK won by 63 runs (Chennai; 2024)

GT vs CSK HEAD-TO-HEAD IN IPL IN AHMEDABAD Matches played: 2 Gujarat Titans won: 1 Chennai Super Kings won: 1 Last result: Chennai Super Kings won by five wickets (2023)

GT OVERALL RECORD IN IPL IN AHMEDABAD Played: 15 Won: 8 Lost: 7 Last result: Lost to Royal Challengers Bengaluru by nine wickets (2024) Highest score: 233/3 (20) vs MI (2023) Lowest score: 89 all out (17.3) vs DC (2024)

MOST RUNS IN GT VS CSK IPL MATCHES

Batter Inns. Runs Avg. SR HS Ruturaj Gaikwad (CSK) 6 350 58.33 144.03 92 Wriddhiman Saha (GT) 6 190 38.00 120.25 67* Shubman Gill (GT) 6 170 28.33 145.29 63

MOST WICKETS IN GT VS CSK IPL MATCHES