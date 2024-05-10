MagazineBuy Print

GT vs CSK head-to-head, IPL 2024: Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings overall stats; most runs, wickets

GT vs CSK, IPL 2024: Here are all the head-to-head records and stats for the Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings match in Ahmedabad on Friday.

Published : May 10, 2024 07:03 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Gujarat Titans’ Kane Williamson and Chennai Super Kings’ Rachin Ravindra with others during a practice session ahead of an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 T20 cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings.
Gujarat Titans’ Kane Williamson and Chennai Super Kings’ Rachin Ravindra with others during a practice session ahead of an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 T20 cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

Gujarat Titans’ Kane Williamson and Chennai Super Kings’ Rachin Ravindra with others during a practice session ahead of an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 T20 cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings. | Photo Credit: PTI

Gujarat Titans will host the Chennai Super Kings at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday looking for a win to jump up from the tenth spot on the table. A win for CSK will help it solidify third place and increase its chances of finishing in the top four.

Here are all the head-to-head stats you need to know ahead of the match:

GT vs CSK HEAD-TO-HEAD IN IPL
Matches played: 6
Gujarat Titans won: 3
Chennai Super Kings won: 3
Last result: CSK won by 63 runs (Chennai; 2024)
GT vs CSK HEAD-TO-HEAD IN IPL IN AHMEDABAD
Matches played: 2
Gujarat Titans won: 1
Chennai Super Kings won: 1
Last result: Chennai Super Kings won by five wickets (2023)
GT OVERALL RECORD IN IPL IN AHMEDABAD
Played: 15
Won: 8
Lost: 7
Last result: Lost to Royal Challengers Bengaluru by nine wickets (2024)
Highest score: 233/3 (20) vs MI (2023)
Lowest score: 89 all out (17.3) vs DC (2024)

MOST RUNS IN GT VS CSK IPL MATCHES

Batter Inns. Runs Avg. SR HS
Ruturaj Gaikwad (CSK) 6 350 58.33 144.03 92
Wriddhiman Saha (GT) 6 190 38.00 120.25 67*
Shubman Gill (GT) 6 170 28.33 145.29 63

MOST WICKETS IN GT VS CSK IPL MATCHES

Bowler Inns. Wkts. Econ. Avg. BBI
Mohammed Shami (GT) 5 7 6.57 17.85 2/19
Matheesha Pathirana (CSK) 4 7 8.83 13.00 2/24
Rashid Khan (GT) 6 6 9.39 36.00 2/26

