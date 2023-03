Mohammed Shami completed 100 wickets in the Indian Premier League during Gujarat Titans’ match against Chennai Super Kings in Ahmedabad on Friday.

The Indian pacer castled Devon Conway to reach the milestone in his 94th appearance in the tournament. Shami averages 29.19 and has an economy of 8.52 in IPL.

This is Shami’s second season with the Titans. He was signed in the 2022 mega auction for Rs. 6.25 crores, and picked 20 wickets in his opening season.

MORE TO FOLLOW