GT vs DC Toss Updates Live, IPL 2023: Who will coin flip favour - Pandya or Warner?

League leader Gujarat Titans will take on bottom-of-the-table Delhi Capitals in match 44 of IPL 2023 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Tuesday.

Hardik Pandya has been spot on with his choices when he’s won the toss. The coin flip has favoured him six times this season and the Titans have won five of those. The one game they lost was against Kolkata Knight Riders when Rinku Singh hit 30 runs off the final five deliveries.

David Warner, on the other hand, has won the toss five times. The Capitals have just two of those games.

GT TOSS RESULTS IN IPL 2023

⦿ vs CSK: Won the toss, opted to field - Won by five wickets (Chennai)

⦿ vs DC: Won the toss, opted to bowl - Won by six wickets (Delhi)

⦿ vs KKR: Won the toss, opted to bat - Lost by three wickets (Ahmedabad)

⦿ vs PBKS: Won the toss, opted to bowl - Won by six wickets (Mohali)

⦿ vs RR: Lost the toss, forced to bat - Lost by three wickets (Ahmedabad)

⦿ vs LSG: Won the toss, opted to bat - Won by seven runs (Lucknow)

⦿ vs MI: Lost the toss, forced to bat - Won by 55 runs (Ahmedabad)

⦿ vs KKR: Won the toss, opted to bowl - Won by seven wickets (Kolkata)

DC TOSS RESULTS IN IPL 2023