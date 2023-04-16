GT vs RR LIVE Score IPL 2023: Samson’s Rajasthan eyes fourth win vs Hardik’s Gujarat; Toss, Playing XI, Dream11 prediction

Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of the Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2023 match from Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.
- Played: 3
- GT: 3
- RR: 0
- Last Result: Gujarat Titans won by 7 wickets (Mumbai, 2022)
Ravichandran Ashwin put up a stellar all-round performance in Chennai earlier this week against his former franchise, CSK. Here’s what the Indian spin stalwart had to say after the game.
It is a repeat of last year’s Indian Premier League (IPL) final.
It’s the return of Rajasthan Royals to a city that has been its makeshift home earlier. And it’s Rahul Tewatia’s, the Gujarat Titans’ ace finisher’s, face-off against his former team.
No wonder then that Sunday night’s clash between Gujarat Titans and the Royals will be a high-voltage affair.
Before playing the last two games of IPL 2022 here, the Royals had used the Motera stadium - before its renovation and rechristening - as one of its home grounds in 2010, 2014 and 2015. As a result, it will be a sort of homecoming for the boys in pink.
As a result, despite the last year’s three encounters - including both the Qualifiers - going in the Titans’ favour, both camps shared positive vibes while training simultaneously at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Saturday evening.
Despite being involved in a jovial mood, the Royals will be desperate to avenge the loss in the final - at the same venue - last year and record its first win against Hardik Pandya and Co.
The onus will be on the top-order, with in-form batters Jos Buttler and Yashasvi Jaiswal to set the foundation.
The home crowd, however, will be gunning for Tewatia - who, earlier in the week showcased his finishing abilities - to mete out the same treatment to his former team, where he actually emerged as a reliable finisher during IPL 2020.
- Amol Karhadkar
Rajasthan Royals Squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(w/c), Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jason Holder, Kuldeep Sen, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal, Riyan Parag, Donavon Ferreira, KM Asif, Adam Zampa, Joe Root, Trent Boult, Murugan Ashwin, Navdeep Saini, Akash Vasisht, KC Cariappa, Obed McCoy, Kuldip Yadav, Abdul Basith, Kunal Singh Rathore
Gujarat Titans Squad: Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya(c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Alzarri Joseph, Mohammed Shami, Mohit Sharma, Joshua Little, Vijay Shankar, Shivam Mavi, Jayant Yadav, Abhinav Manohar, Srikar Bharat, Pradeep Sangwan, Matthew Wade, Dasun Shanaka, Odean Smith, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Yash Dayal, Darshan Nalkande, Urvil Patel, Noor Ahmad
When will GT vs RR IPL 2023 be played?
The IPL 2023 match between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals will be held on April 16, Sunday.
Where will GT vs RR IPL 2023 be played?
The IPL 2023 match between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
What time will GT vs RR IPL 2023 start?
The IPL 2023 match between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals will begin at 7:30 PM IST.
Which TV channels will broadcast GT vs RR IPL 2023 match?
The match between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals will be televised on the Star Sports Network in India.
Where is the GT vs RR IPL 2023 live streaming available?
The IPL 2023 match Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals match will be streamed live on the Jio Cinema app