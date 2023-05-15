IPL News

GT vs SRH toss update, IPL 2023: Who will win the coin flip - Pandya or Markram?

GT vs SRH, IPL 2023: Both Gujarat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad have won seven tosses each coming into today’s game.

Team Sportstar
CHENNAI 15 May, 2023 17:12 IST
CHENNAI 15 May, 2023 17:12 IST
Hardik Pandya plays a shot during the IPL 2023 cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants.

Hardik Pandya plays a shot during the IPL 2023 cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants. | Photo Credit: PTI

GT vs SRH, IPL 2023: Both Gujarat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad have won seven tosses each coming into today’s game.

Gujarat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad will face off in an IPL 2023 match at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Monday.

LIVE BLOG - GT VS SRH

Here are the toss results of both sides going into the game.

GT IPL 2023 TOSS RESULTS

  • ⦿ vs CSK: Won the toss, opted to field - Won by five wickets (Chennai)
  • ⦿ vs DC: Won the toss, opted to bowl - Won by six wickets (Delhi)
  • ⦿ vs KKR: Won the toss, opted to bat - Lost by three wickets (Ahmedabad)
  • ⦿ vs PBKS: Won the toss, opted to bowl - Won by six wickets (Mohali)
  • ⦿ vs RR: Lost the toss, forced to bat - Lost by three wickets (Ahmedabad)
  • ⦿ vs LSG: Won the toss, opted to bat - Won by seven runs (Lucknow)
  • ⦿ vs MI: Lost the toss, forced to bat - Won by 55 runs (Ahmedabad)
  • ⦿ vs KKR: Won the toss, opted to bowl - Won by seven wickets (Kolkata)
  • ⦿ vs DC: Lost the toss, forced to bowl - Lost by five runs (Ahmedabad)
  • ⦿ vs RR: Lost the toss, forced to bowl - Won by nine wickets (Jaipur)
  • ⦿ vs LSG: Lost the toss, forced to bat - Won by 56 runs (Ahmedabad)
  • ⦿ vs MI: Won the toss, opted to bowl - Lost by 27 runs (Mumbai)

SRH IPL 2023 TOSS RESULTS

  • ⦿ vs RR: Won the toss, opted to bat - Lost by 72 runs (Hyderabad)
  • ⦿ vs LSG: Won the toss, opted to bat - Lost by five wickets (Lucknow)
  • ⦿ vs PBKS: Won the toss, opted to bowl - Won by eight wickets (Mohali)
  • ⦿ vs KKR: Lost the toss, forced to bat - Won by 23 runs (Kolkata)
  • ⦿ vs MI: Won the toss, opted to bowl - Lost by 14 runs (Hyderabad)
  • ⦿ vs CSK: Lost the toss, forced to bat - Lost by seven wickets (Chennai)
  • ⦿ vs DC: Lost the toss, forced to bowl - Lost by seven runs (Hyderabad)
  • ⦿ vs DC: Won the toss, opted to bat - Won by nine runs (Delhi)
  • ⦿ vs KKR: Won the toss, opted to bat - Lost by five runs (Hyderabad)
  • ⦿ vs RR: Lost the toss; forced to ball - won by four wickets (Jaipur)
  • ⦿ vs LSG: Won the toss; opted to bat - lost by seven wickets (Hyderabad)

Read more stories on IPL News.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

WATCH: Nitish, Rinku power KKR to a six-wicket win over CSK; Match analysis in five minutes

Who after Dhoni? CSK’s next captaincy candidates in IPL

Delhi Capitals out of IPL 2023; Punjab Kings do not inspire playoff confidence- Highlights, analysis

Slide shows

CSK vs SRH, Match in images, IPL 2023: Chennai Super Kings beats Sunrisers Hyderabad by 7 wickets

RCB vs CSK, IPL 2023: Match in pictures

DC vs MI Highlights in Pictures, IPL 2023: Rohit Sharma ends half-century drought as Mumbai Indians snaps losing streak

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us