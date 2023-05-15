GT vs SRH toss update, IPL 2023: Who will win the coin flip - Pandya or Markram?

Gujarat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad will face off in an IPL 2023 match at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Monday.
Here are the toss results of both sides going into the game.
GT IPL 2023 TOSS RESULTS
- ⦿ vs CSK: Won the toss, opted to field - Won by five wickets (Chennai)
- ⦿ vs DC: Won the toss, opted to bowl - Won by six wickets (Delhi)
- ⦿ vs KKR: Won the toss, opted to bat - Lost by three wickets (Ahmedabad)
- ⦿ vs PBKS: Won the toss, opted to bowl - Won by six wickets (Mohali)
- ⦿ vs RR: Lost the toss, forced to bat - Lost by three wickets (Ahmedabad)
- ⦿ vs LSG: Won the toss, opted to bat - Won by seven runs (Lucknow)
- ⦿ vs MI: Lost the toss, forced to bat - Won by 55 runs (Ahmedabad)
- ⦿ vs KKR: Won the toss, opted to bowl - Won by seven wickets (Kolkata)
- ⦿ vs DC: Lost the toss, forced to bowl - Lost by five runs (Ahmedabad)
- ⦿ vs RR: Lost the toss, forced to bowl - Won by nine wickets (Jaipur)
- ⦿ vs LSG: Lost the toss, forced to bat - Won by 56 runs (Ahmedabad)
- ⦿ vs MI: Won the toss, opted to bowl - Lost by 27 runs (Mumbai)
SRH IPL 2023 TOSS RESULTS
- ⦿ vs RR: Won the toss, opted to bat - Lost by 72 runs (Hyderabad)
- ⦿ vs LSG: Won the toss, opted to bat - Lost by five wickets (Lucknow)
- ⦿ vs PBKS: Won the toss, opted to bowl - Won by eight wickets (Mohali)
- ⦿ vs KKR: Lost the toss, forced to bat - Won by 23 runs (Kolkata)
- ⦿ vs MI: Won the toss, opted to bowl - Lost by 14 runs (Hyderabad)
- ⦿ vs CSK: Lost the toss, forced to bat - Lost by seven wickets (Chennai)
- ⦿ vs DC: Lost the toss, forced to bowl - Lost by seven runs (Hyderabad)
- ⦿ vs DC: Won the toss, opted to bat - Won by nine runs (Delhi)
- ⦿ vs KKR: Won the toss, opted to bat - Lost by five runs (Hyderabad)
- ⦿ vs RR: Lost the toss; forced to ball - won by four wickets (Jaipur)
- ⦿ vs LSG: Won the toss; opted to bat - lost by seven wickets (Hyderabad)