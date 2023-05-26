IPL News

Gujarat Titans beats Mumbai Indians to reach second consecutive final, faces CSK on Sunday

Gujarat Titans beat Mumbai Indians by 62 runs at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad to reach the IPL 2023 final on Friday.

Team Sportstar
CHENNAI 26 May, 2023 23:58 IST
Shubman Gill’s third IPL 2023 century powered GT to its second final in as many seasons.

Shubman Gill’s third IPL 2023 century powered GT to its second final in as many seasons. | Photo Credit: PTI

GT racked up its highest-ever IPL total - a massive 233 for three - after a record-breaking century from Shubman Gill. Gill racked up the highest score in IPL Playoffs history (129 off 60 balls) with his third IPL ton in four innings.

GT vs MI HIGHLIGHTS

Titans seamer Mohit Sharma then recorded his best IPL figures (5 for 10) to prevent MI from reaching a seventh IPL final.

Hardik Pandya’s men will take on MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings in the final at the same venue on Sunday.

