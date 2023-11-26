MagazineBuy Print

Gujarat Titans: Full list of players retained, released and traded ahead of IPL 2024 auction

IPL auction 2024: Here’s the complete list of GT’s released, retained and traded players ahead of this year’s Indian Premier League auction.

Published : Nov 26, 2023 17:33 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
GT batter Shubman Gill.
GT batter Shubman Gill. | Photo Credit: VIJAY SONEJI
infoIcon

GT batter Shubman Gill.

The IPL 2024 auction is scheduled to take place at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai on December 19. Each team will have a budget of Rs 100 crore, an increase from the previous year’s Rs 95 crore.

This will be the third and the final year of the three-year contract for each player and a mega-auction is expected next year.

This will be the first time that the auction will be held outside India. Last year, the BCCI had initially planned to hold the auction in Istanbul, but finally, it was held in Kochi.

Here’s the list of all the players retained by Gujarat Titans ahead of the IPL 2024.

Gujarat Titans - Retained Players
David Miller
Shubman Gill
Matthew Wade
Wriddhiman Saha
Kane Williamson
Hardik Pandya (C)
Abhinav Manohar
B. Sai Sudharsan
Darshan Nalkande
Vijay Shankar
Jayant Yadav
Rahul Tewatia
Mohammed Shami
Noor Ahmad
Sai Kishore
Rashid Khan
Joshua Little
Mohit Sharma
Gujarat Titans - Released Players
Yash Dayal
K.S Bharat
Shivam Mavi
Urvil Patel
Pradeep Sangwan
Odean Smith
Alzarri Joseph
Dasun Shanaka

