Gujarat Titans: Full list of players retained, released and traded ahead of IPL 2024 auction

The IPL 2024 auction is scheduled to take place at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai on December 19. Each team will have a budget of Rs 100 crore, an increase from the previous year’s Rs 95 crore.

This will be the third and the final year of the three-year contract for each player and a mega-auction is expected next year.

This will be the first time that the auction will be held outside India. Last year, the BCCI had initially planned to hold the auction in Istanbul, but finally, it was held in Kochi.

Here’s the list of all the players retained by Gujarat Titans ahead of the IPL 2024.

Gujarat Titans - Retained Players David Miller Shubman Gill Matthew Wade Wriddhiman Saha Kane Williamson Hardik Pandya (C) Abhinav Manohar B. Sai Sudharsan Darshan Nalkande Vijay Shankar Jayant Yadav Rahul Tewatia Mohammed Shami Noor Ahmad Sai Kishore Rashid Khan Joshua Little Mohit Sharma