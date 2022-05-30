Hardik Pandya: Will take the trophy any day over batting at a higher strike rate

Gujarat Titans Hardik Pandya explained the rationale behind promoting himself up the order after his team beat Rajasthan Royals by seven wickets in the IPL 2022 final in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

"I will take the trophy any day over striking at 160. My team comes first for me. Batting comes first to me, it's been always close to my heart. When the auction finished, I knew I would have to bat at No. 4," said Hardik, whose 3 for 17 and 30-ball 34 earned him the Player of the Match award.

Gujarat Titans wins IPL 2022 title with seven-wicket win over Rajasthan Royals

Asked about his bowling, Hardik said: "I wanted to show what I had worked hard for. Today was the day I saved the best for. The second ball I bowled after getting Sanju (Samson) out, I realised you could bowl that hard length."

"Hardik has been incredibly humble and eager to learn. He batted beautifully, taking responsibility which is different from what we have seen of him in the IPL," the Titans head coach Gary Kirsten said after the match.