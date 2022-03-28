Will Hardik bowl today vs Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2022?

IPL newbies Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants will square off against each other in their season opener on Monday. All eyes will be on Gujarat skipper Hardik Pandya and his bowling fitness.

In the last couple of years, Hardik hasn't bowled much because of his back injury. In an interview last month, when asked where his bowling is at the moment, he said: "It's a surprise for everyone."

IPL 2022: Focus on captains Rahul and Hardik as Lucknow faces Gujarat Titans

Hardik bowled 16 overs across three ODIs and a T20I on India's tour of Sri Lanka in July last year, and did not bowl a single over in the UAE leg of the IPL 2021 for Mumbai Indians. In fact, Hardik did not bowl for Mumbai since the 2020 IPL and purely played as a batter. The last time Hardik bowled was against Afghanistan at the T20 World Cup, when he conceded 23 in 2 overs.

Hardik fell from Grade A to Grade C in the BCCI central contracts system announced earlier this month.