IPL auction 2024: Harry Brook sold to Delhi Capitals for Rs 4 crore

IPL 2024: Harry Brook was signed by Delhi Capitals during the auction at the Coca Cola Arena in Dubai on Tuesday.

Published : Dec 19, 2023 13:27 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Harry Brook plays a shot during the Indian Premier League 2023
Harry Brook plays a shot during the Indian Premier League 2023 | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL / The Hindu
infoIcon

Harry Brook plays a shot during the Indian Premier League 2023 | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL / The Hindu

England batter Harry Brook was signed by Delhi Capitals for Rs. 4 crore at the IPL 2024 auction in Dubai on Tuesday.

Known for his explosive batting, Brook has a strike rate in excess of 150 in T20s. For the Three Lions, Brook has scored 531 runs in 21 innings at a strike rate of 145.08.

RELATED | IPL Auction 2024 Live Updates

Brook was signed for Rs 13.25 crore by Sunrisers Hyderabad last year but was released after a disappointing campaign.

Brook, 24, made a superb start in international cricket, playing starring roles in Test cricket and winning the T20 World Cup in November 2022.

But he struggled in the 50-over World Cup in October and November, averaging 28.16 in England’s group-stage exit.

The right-handed batter was in the headlines recently after he scored a seven-ball 31 against the West Indies, to help England to a win in a stiff chase.

