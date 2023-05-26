Highest IPL scores: Shubman Gill records second-highest score by an Indian with 60-ball 129

The Indian Premier League (IPL) has witnessed several world-class batters producing their absolute best in the T20 format over the course of 16 editions.

Chris Gayle’s epochal 175 not out for Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2013 against the now-defunct Pune Warriors India remains the benchmark in all T20s and the IPL.

Brendon McCullum is the only other batter to record a 150-plus score in the IPL, having achieved the feat in the inaugural IPL match for Kolkata Knight Riders against RCB in 2008.

In IPL 2023, Gujarat Titans opener Shubman Gill smashed a 60-ball 129 against Mumbai Indians to record the highest score in the IPL Playoffs, also the second-highest score by an Indian - behind KL Rahul’s 132 for Punjab Kings in 2020.

Highest scores in an IPL innings