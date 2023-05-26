IPL News

Highest IPL scores: Shubman Gill records second-highest score by an Indian with 60-ball 129

IPL 2023: From Chris Gayle to Shubman Gill, here is a look at the highest individual scores in the IPL across 16 editions since 2008.

CHENNAI 26 May, 2023 21:39 IST
Shubman Gill smashed a career-best 129 for Gujarat Titans against Mumbai Indians on Friday.

Shubman Gill smashed a career-best 129 for Gujarat Titans against Mumbai Indians on Friday.

The Indian Premier League (IPL) has witnessed several world-class batters producing their absolute best in the T20 format over the course of 16 editions.

Chris Gayle’s epochal 175 not out for Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2013 against the now-defunct Pune Warriors India remains the benchmark in all T20s and the IPL.

Brendon McCullum is the only other batter to record a 150-plus score in the IPL, having achieved the feat in the inaugural IPL match for Kolkata Knight Riders against RCB in 2008.

In IPL 2023, Gujarat Titans opener Shubman Gill smashed a 60-ball 129 against Mumbai Indians to record the highest score in the IPL Playoffs, also the second-highest score by an Indian - behind KL Rahul’s 132 for Punjab Kings in 2020.

Highest scores in an IPL innings

Name and YearOppositionHigh ScoreBallsStrike Rate4s6sVenue
Chris Gayle (RCB) - 2013PWI175*66265.151317Bangalore
Brendon McCullum (KKR) - 2008RCB158*73216.441013Bangalore
Quinton de Kock (LSG) - 2022KKR140*80200.001010Mumbai
AB de Villiers (RCB) - 2015MI133*59225.42194Mumbai
KL Rahul (PBKS) - 2020RCB132*69191.30147Dubai

