Shubman Gill hits third hundred of IPL 2023 season for GT vs MI; crosses 800 runs, leads Orange Cap race

Gujarat Titans opener Shubman Gill scored his third hundred of the IPL 2023 season against Mumbai Indians in the Qualifier 2 match at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday..

The 23-year-old became the second Indian batter after Virat Kohli to hit three tons in a season, reaching the mark of 49 balls. Gill racked up the highest score in the IPL Playoffs as he fell after a 60-ball 129, laced with seven fours and 10 sixes.

Gill also became the third batter overall to cross 850 runs in an IPL season, behind Kohli (2016) and Jos Buttler (2022).

Most runs in an IPL season

Last week, Gill had recorded two consecutive hundreds against Royal Challengers Bangalore and Sunrisers Hyderabad to become the fourth batter after Shikhar Dhawan, Buttler and Kohli to record successive tons in the IPL.

Overall in T20s, only Kohli, Rohit Sharma (six) and KL Rahul (six) have more hundreds than Gill’s five hundreds