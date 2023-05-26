Most runs in an IPL season: Gill crosses 800 runs in IPL 2023, second Indian after Kohli

The Indian Premier League (IPL) has seen some of the world’s best batters dominate the charts over the course of 16 editions.

A few world-class batters have managed to produce spellbinding run-scoring streaks to single-handedly lead their sides’ towards glory.

Former India and Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli recorded the best aggregate by any batter in an edition during the IPL 2016 season. Kohli racked up a staggering 973 runs from 16 matches with an eye-popping four centuries and seven fifties as RCB finished runner-up.

England white-ball captain Jos Buttler is second on the list after he plundered four centuries during the IPL 2022 season for Rajasthan Royals, accumulating 863 runs in the process. David Warner follows with an 848-run tally from the 2016 season where he led the Sunrisers Hyderabad to its maiden title over RCB.

In the IPL 2023 season, Gujarat Titans opener Shubman Gill became the second Indian and fourth overall to breach the 800-run mark, crossing the feat during the Qualifier 2 clash against Mumbai Indians.

Most runs in an IPL season

Name and Year Matches Runs Average Strike Rate 100s 50s Highest Score Virat Kohli (RCB) - 2016 16 973 81.08 152.03 4 7 113 Jos Buttler (RR) - 2022 17 863 57.53 149.05 4 4 116 David Warner (SRH) - 2016 17 848 60.57 151.42 0 9 93* Shubman Gill (GT) - 2023 16* 800 61.61 152.28 2 5 104* Kane Williamson (SRH) - 2018 17 735 52.50 142.44 0 8 84

(Stats updated during GT vs MI Qualifier 2 match)