IPL News

Most runs in an IPL season: Gill crosses 800 runs in IPL 2023, second Indian after Kohli

IPL 2023: From Virat Kohli to Shubman Gill, here is a look at the batters who have recorded the most runs in an IPL season across 16 editions since 2008.

Team Sportstar
CHENNAI 26 May, 2023 20:51 IST
CHENNAI 26 May, 2023 20:51 IST
Shubman Gill in action for Gujarat Titans.

Shubman Gill in action for Gujarat Titans. | Photo Credit: VIJAY SONEJI

IPL 2023: From Virat Kohli to Shubman Gill, here is a look at the batters who have recorded the most runs in an IPL season across 16 editions since 2008.

The Indian Premier League (IPL) has seen some of the world’s best batters dominate the charts over the course of 16 editions.

Also Read
GT vs MI Live Score, IPL Qualifier 2: GT 80/1 (9) - Gill motors on, Saha falls

A few world-class batters have managed to produce spellbinding run-scoring streaks to single-handedly lead their sides’ towards glory.

Former India and Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli recorded the best aggregate by any batter in an edition during the IPL 2016 season. Kohli racked up a staggering 973 runs from 16 matches with an eye-popping four centuries and seven fifties as RCB finished runner-up.

England white-ball captain Jos Buttler is second on the list after he plundered four centuries during the IPL 2022 season for Rajasthan Royals, accumulating 863 runs in the process. David Warner follows with an 848-run tally from the 2016 season where he led the Sunrisers Hyderabad to its maiden title over RCB.

In the IPL 2023 season, Gujarat Titans opener Shubman Gill became the second Indian and fourth overall to breach the 800-run mark, crossing the feat during the Qualifier 2 clash against Mumbai Indians.

Most runs in an IPL season

Name and YearMatchesRunsAverageStrike Rate100s50sHighest Score
Virat Kohli (RCB) - 20161697381.08152.0347113
Jos Buttler (RR) - 20221786357.53149.0544116
David Warner (SRH) - 20161784860.57151.420993*
Shubman Gill (GT) - 202316*80061.61152.2825104*
Kane Williamson (SRH) - 20181773552.50142.440884

(Stats updated during GT vs MI Qualifier 2 match)

Read more stories on IPL News.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

WATCH: Akash Madhwal’s fifer powers Mumbai Indians to 81-run win in Eliminator; LSG vs MI match analysis in five minutes

Who after Dhoni? CSK’s next captaincy candidates in IPL

WATCH: Nitish, Rinku power KKR to a six-wicket win over CSK; Match analysis in five minutes

Slide shows

PBKS vs RR, IPL 2023: Punjab vs Rajasthan Match in Pictures

CSK vs SRH, Match in images, IPL 2023: Chennai Super Kings beats Sunrisers Hyderabad by 7 wickets

RCB vs CSK, IPL 2023: Match in pictures

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us